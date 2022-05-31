i3 Tags Petrofac For More Serenity Field Work
Petrofac has secured a three-year deal to provide well engineering, well operations, and well operator services for i3 Energy’s UK North Sea license areas.
The new three-year contract follows the multi-year provision of well operator and project management services, resulting in the successful delivery of three fast-tracked appraisal wells for i3 in 2019 on their Liberator and Serenity fields in the North Sea.
The Serenity field was discovered by well 13/23c-10, drilled by i3 (100% WI) in late 2019. The reserves discovered at Serenity represent the opportunity for a commercially attractive tie-back to the planned development at Tain field with recoveries of approximately 8.5 to 20 MMbbls. If further appraisal confirms the sand deposition and connectivity model, then oil in place would be circa 197 MMbbls and a standalone full field development would generate recoveries of 100 MMbbls or more.
In April this year, i3 has executed the Farm-in Agreement with Europa Oil & Gas Limited following Europa's completion of its equity fundraising to fund its share of the upcoming Serenity appraisal well. Under the terms of the FIA, Europa will acquire a 25 percent non-operated working interest in a sub-area of UKCS License P.2358 Block 13/23c containing the Serenity discovery.
As for the Liberator field, in January last year, i3 said that UKCS License P.1987 reached the end of its two-year second term on December 31, 2020, and has been relinquished. i3 further informed that the recourse in the License P.1987, which encompasses UK Block 13/23d has been evaluated as sub-commercial.
Petrofac is set to start work under this new contract later this year with the drilling of a fast-track appraisal well in the Serenity. Petrofac will be well operator and main contractor for the design and execution as well as for all services including the Stena Don drilling rig, vessels, helicopters, and well services.
“I’m delighted that our world-leading well expertise is supporting i3 Energy in the development of their existing North Sea discoveries to safely, efficiently, and quickly maximize economic recovery. We are proud of our unique skill set which, having helped i3 to discover Serenity in 2019, will now be supporting its progress toward field development,” said Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business.
This latest long-term UK contract builds on Petrofac’s tier one well engineering experience and follows recent major contract awards in Australia, Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
