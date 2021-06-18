Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
Logan Energy has announced plans to create up to 100 skilled new roles in Scotland as part of a strategic partnership with clean fuel specialist Element 2.
The company outlined that the initial three year partnership will see it design, manufacture, and maintain hydrogen refueling stations on sites developed by Element 2, which plans to deploy over 800 pumps onto the UK network by 2027 and 2,000 by 2030, Logan Energy highlighted.
The partnership will triple Logan Energy’s current headcount, creating up to 70 new roles over the next two years with further positions to follow by 2025, the company noted.
“This collaboration offers Logan Energy the opportunity to use its industry experience to deliver the widespread hydrogen infrastructure sorely needed across Scotland and the rest of the UK,” Bill Ireland, the chief executive officer of Logan Energy, said in a company statement.
“Scotland has a long and successful relationship with hydrogen energy that is unparalleled. We have the expertise to deliver renewable technologies at pace and this program will help create dozens more skilled opportunities for those looking to work in the hydrogen sector,” he added.
“Our partnership with Element 2 underlines our growth plans in the UK for the coming decade and will provide confidence for potential investors looking to support the drive to net zero,” Ireland went on to say.
Commenting on the partnership, Tim Harper, the CEO of Element 2, said, “this collaborative partnership with Logan Energy is another step toward our goal of building the UK’s hydrogen refueling infrastructure”.
“We are a pure-play retailer of hydrogen, so harnessing Logan’s expertise and experience of refueling systems supports our growth plan,” he added.
“Collaborations like this, ensure we remain ahead of schedule and ready to supply hydrogen as soon as demand arises. We are proud to support the UK’s net zero targets. More partnerships and further collaborations will follow in the coming weeks and months; this is an incredibly exciting time for the growth of hydrogen in the UK,” Harper continued.
Logan Energy highlighted that the partnership follows its appointment of three industry-leading experts to its board back in April, including the former CEO of SSE, Ian Marchant, as chair. The company said the appointments bolster its executive team ahead of plans to increase international expansion.
Logan Energy designs, installs, commissions, and maintains integrated energy systems across the UK and Europe, its website notes. Element 2 is a UK based venture capital backed deployer of hydrogen refueling stations and a retailer of hydrogen fuel to consumers, its site shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
