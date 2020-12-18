Hybrid Drilling Rig Starts Up Offshore Norway

Maersk Drilling (OTCMKTS: DDRLF) reported Wednesday that its first hybrid, low-emission rig shows “very promising emission levels” after last month starting its first drilling operation with the full-low emission package in use.

Working for Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) at the Martin Linge field in the North Sea, the Maersk Intrepid ultra-harsh environment jack-up has reduced fuel consumption and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by approximately 25 percent, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement. In addition, the drilling contractor pointed out the hybrid rig’s upgrades allowed it to achieve an approximately 95-percent reduction in nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions – better than the original 90-percent target.

“We’re thrilled to now see the full complement of low-emission technology to use on Maersk Intrepid, and to receive a very promising first dataset on emission reductions,” remarked Caroline Alting, Maersk Drilling’s head of integrity and projects. “It’s still too early to make any definitive conclusions on average emission reductions over time, but the preliminary results are very promising with reductions around 25 percent compared to the rig’s baseline, driven by both energy-saving technology and behavioral changes supported by the low-emission package.”

A grant from the Norwegian NOx Fund and Equinor’s decision to introduce compensation formats to stimulate emission reductions supported the rig’s hybrid, low-emission upgrades, Maersk Drilling stated. The company explained the upgrades include:

hybrid power that incorporates batteries

cloud-based “Energy Emission Efficiency (EEE)” software that monitors energy use onboard the rig in real-time

selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems that capture NOx exhausts and use ammonia to convert the gas into water and nitrogen.

The drilling contractor added that similar upgrades are being installed on the Maersk Integrator jack-up. It expects that rig to begin operating in full low-emission mode early next year in Norway.

“Maersk Drilling shows that it is technically and financially feasible to retrofit offshore rigs with low-emission solutions,” commented NOx Fund General Manager Tommy Johnsen. “If Norway is to meet its national emission targets, it is crucial that offshore rigs contribute with their share, and with the improvements on Maersk Intrepid, Maersk Drilling is showing the way. The NOx Fund is ready for more applications of similar character and hopes that rig operators and entrepreneurs together can develop new projects.”

