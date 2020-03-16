Husky Cuts Upstream Capex by One-Third

Like other integrated oil and gas companies responding to the current challenging market conditions, Husky Energy is making significant cuts to its 2020 capital spending program.

Calgary-based Husky reported that it will reduce its 2020 spending by 1 billion Canadian dollars, including a C$900 million decrease in capex and C$100 million in additional cost-saving measures. The C$100 million covers a reduction in well servicing activities on uneconomic production and a halt in exploration activity, the firm explained.

“Husky has three important advantages: a strong balance sheet, an Integrated Corridor which includes a sizeable downstream and midstream segment, and Offshore operations that include long-term gas contracts in the Asia Pacific region not linked to the price of oil,” Husky CEO Rob Peabody commented in a written statement.

Husky noted that it will begin shutting in production where it is cash-negative on a variable-cost basis at current prices. It has reduced its 2020 upstream production guidance from a range of 295,000 to 310,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to a range of 275,000 to 300,000 boepd. The company has revised its 2020 capital program spending guidance from a range of $C3.2 to C$3.4 billion to a range of C$2.3 to C$2.5 billion. Here is the updated capex breakdown for this year:

Upstream: from a range of C$2.625 to C$2.8 billion to a range of C$1.75 to C$1.9 billion

Downstream: unchanged at C$475 million to C$550 million.

According to Husky, specific capital reductions include:

Halting investments in resource plays an conventional heavy oil projects in Western Canada, instead focusing on optimizing existing production and lowering costs

Suspending drilling of sustaining pads at all thermal operations

Deferring Lloydminster thermal projects scheduled for delivery beyond 2020, reconsidering them as market conditions improve

Deferring by one year developing the Block 15/33 oilfield offshore China

Deferring developing the MDA-MBH natural gas field in Indonesia

Advancing as planned the deepwater Liuhua 29-1 field at the Liwan Gas Project offshore China, with first production anticipated by the end of this year

Continuing to review further capital adjustments as market conditions warrant.

Husky also stated the company’s total liquidity amounts to C$4.9 billion and consists of C$1.4 billion in cash and C$3.5 billion in unused credit facilities.

“In line with its committed credit facilities, Husky is required to maintain debt to capital of no more than 65 percent and is well below this threshold with a ratio of 27 percent with no long-term debt maturities until 2022,” Husky noted.

