Hurricane Sam Fluctuates
Hurricane Sam is fluctuating in strength, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The hurricane strengthened as of September 28, 11pm AST, reaching 140 mile per hour winds, before settling to wind speeds of 130 miles per hour as of September 29, 5am AST, the NHC outlined. Sam is a category four hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, the NHC noted, adding that some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days. Sam is however forecasted to remain a major hurricane through late this week.
The NHC revealed that Sam is moving toward the northwest near nine miles per hour and warned that this general motion, with an increase in forward speed, is expected during the next two days. A turn toward the north is forecast by Friday, however, with Sam passing well to the east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through tonight on the forecast track, according to the NHC. As of September 29, 5am AST, the NHC noted that significant swells will likely reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by the weekend.
At the time of writing, the NHC is also tracking three other weather patterns. As of September 29, 2am EDT, one of these is forecasted to have a 90 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours, one is forecasted to have a 50 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours and the other is forecasted to have a 10 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement had not activated its hurricane response team for Hurricane Sam, as it did recently for Hurricane Ida, at the time of publication.
In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson outlined that Hurricane Sam could make landfall on the U.S. East Coast in the middle of this week.
Back in August, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned that the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season was well underway and that atmospheric and oceanic conditions remained conducive for an above-average hurricane season.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Jack-Up Drilling Rigs Set For LNG Conversion
- USA Oil Production Outlook Set to Grow
- Oil Soars Above $80
- OGUK Launches New North Sea Survey
- When Does BP See Oil Demand Back at Pre-Virus Levels?
- UK Gov Readies Army to Help Fuel Supply Situation
- Odfjell Drilling Scores Extra $20 Million From Equinor Extension
- DNO Makes Small North Sea Oil Find. Another Well Comes Up Dry
- Jadestone Brings One More Montara Well Online
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- Petrofac Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case, Awaiting Sentencing
- Oil Market Cherry Picking USA Inventory Data
- King's Quay Floating Production Unit In Texas Waters
- Black Sea Oil & Gas Installs Gas Platform Off Romania
- CNOOC Flows First Oil From Bozhong 19-4 Oilfield
- Canada Oil Sands Force Majeure Adds to Supply Woes
- Petrofac Signs Partnership with Green Hydrogen Co
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Pemex Restores Production After GOM Rig Fire
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal