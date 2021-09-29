Hurricane Sam Fluctuates

Hurricane Sam is fluctuating in strength, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The hurricane strengthened as of September 28, 11pm AST, reaching 140 mile per hour winds, before settling to wind speeds of 130 miles per hour as of September 29, 5am AST, the NHC outlined. Sam is a category four hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, the NHC noted, adding that some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days. Sam is however forecasted to remain a major hurricane through late this week.

The NHC revealed that Sam is moving toward the northwest near nine miles per hour and warned that this general motion, with an increase in forward speed, is expected during the next two days. A turn toward the north is forecast by Friday, however, with Sam passing well to the east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through tonight on the forecast track, according to the NHC. As of September 29, 5am AST, the NHC noted that significant swells will likely reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by the weekend.

At the time of writing, the NHC is also tracking three other weather patterns. As of September 29, 2am EDT, one of these is forecasted to have a 90 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours, one is forecasted to have a 50 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours and the other is forecasted to have a 10 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement had not activated its hurricane response team for Hurricane Sam, as it did recently for Hurricane Ida, at the time of publication.

In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson outlined that Hurricane Sam could make landfall on the U.S. East Coast in the middle of this week.

Back in August, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned that the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season was well underway and that atmospheric and oceanic conditions remained conducive for an above-average hurricane season.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com