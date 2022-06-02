Hurricane Energy Finds Greater Warwick Development Not Feasible

Hurricane Energy, the UK-based oil and gas company has decided to relinquish the P2294 license area in the UK North Sea. Hurricane held a 50 percent interest in the license following Spirit Energy’s farm-in to 50 percent in September 2018.

The license, located on the Rona Ridge, in the West of Shetland region of the UK Continental Shelf, contains the Warwick and Lincoln fields.

The joint venture partners said on April 28, that they have reassessed their understanding of the area, evaluating both the basement and the Mesozoic potential of the JV’s licenses, and have considered all options for further appraisal and routes to possible development.

Hurricane has determined that further appraisal and development costs to reach an economic development on the Warwick discovery within the remaining license term is not feasible for the company. Further to discussions with the company’s JV partner, Spirit Energy, the GWA JV has decided to relinquish the P2294 license area. This is in addition to the previously announced decision to relinquish the Lincoln P1368(S) license sub-area. Hurricane will also take a $4.1 million hit due to this decision.

“We have made this decision deploying the rigorous screening criteria we bring to all opportunities in terms of determining the most appropriate allocation of our capital to deliver the best value for shareholders. There is no reasonable expectation that the P2294 license could generate any near-term cash realization, thus voluntarily relinquishing the license at this time allows the company to focus its time and financial resources on alternative and more attractive opportunities,” Antony Maris, CEO of Hurricane, says.

“Following the recent May lifting we have updated our cash forecast such that if oil prices remain over $90/bbl we now forecast to have over $70 million of net free cash post bond repayment. As such we are looking to utilize this cash to generate the best return for shareholders at an acceptable level of risk,” says Maris.

