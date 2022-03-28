Hurricane Energy Extends Aoka Mizu FPSO Charter

Hurricane Energy has signed a contract with Bluewater for an extension to the bareboat charter of the Aoka Mizu FPSO vessel.

UK-based oil and gas company Hurricane Energy has signed a contract with Bluewater, the owner of the Aoka Mizu FPSO, for an extension to the bareboat charter of the vessel beyond the current expiry date of June 4, 2022.

Hurricane Energy said that the extension covers the remaining economic life of the Lancaster field. Also, either party can give six months’ notice to terminate the charter and the existing day rate and tariff for the vessel remains at $75,000 per day and 8 percent of revenue, respectively.

The company also agreed to establish a secured deposit account of up to $18.7 million for the benefit of Bluewater to cover the costs associated with the day rate for the six-month notice period and decommissioning in respect of the vessel.

In addition to the charter extension, Hurricane Energy has negotiated with a facility with BP Oil International, the purchaser of its crude oil, that will allow for cash to be advanced ahead of a lifting.

This provides the ability to create more frequent cash receipts and assist with the company’s working capital. The facility incurs a financing fee that is only payable if Hurricane Energy uses it.

"Securing the extension to the FPSO contract is an important next step forward. It was key we found a mutually acceptable deal that will enable the company to continue production beyond repayment of the bond. Based on the current oil price and field performance predictions we forecast this to be at least 18 months from June 4, 2022,” Antony Maris, Chief Executive Officer of Hurricane, said.

“With production continuing in line with our projections, good uptime performance on the FPSO and assuming oil prices are in the range $90-110/bbl, we believe that post clearing our bond debt and after funding the Bluewater secured deposit account, Hurricane will have between $50-80 million of net free cash at the end of July 2022.

“This is an important moment for the company. Against the backdrop of our demonstrable operational track record, financial discipline, and the significant rise in oil prices, we are preparing Hurricane for the future. The UK Government’s renewed emphasis on the security of supply is welcome.

“We are working hard to identify how best to optimize capital allocation in future activities to build further value for our shareholders, whether through further investment in our existing portfolio, or in new opportunities in the UK oil and gas sector, or both,” Maris concluded.

It is worth noting that Hurricane tried to shorten the bareboat charter term for the Aoka Mizu due to significant financial obligations of a full three-year option. During last year, the company stated that it would have to wind down its business, cease operations at the Lancaster field, and decommission it if no agreement was made over the vessel charter.

The Lancaster field is in its first phase of development with a two-well early production system tied back to the Aoka Mizu FPSO. First oil was achieved in June 2019.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com