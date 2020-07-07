Hurricane Energy COO Passes Away
Hurricane Energy plc has revealed that its chief operations officer (COO) and executive director Neil Platt has passed away.
In a statement posted on Hurricane’s website, the company described Platt as a “hugely respected colleague” and expressed its “sincere gratitude” for the “exceptional” role Platt played in the development of the company.
Platt became Hurricane’s COO back in 2013. He joined the company as an asset manager in 2011 and previously worked for Petrofac Production Solutions, BG Group and Amoco.
“Everyone at Hurricane is deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sympathies are with Neil’s family and friends,” Steven McTiernan, Hurricane Energy’s chairman, said in a company statement.
“Neil’s passion, enthusiasm and technical excellence were integral to the company’s growth over the past decade,” McTiernan added.
“His leadership was pivotal to the successful delivery and operation of the Lancaster Early Production System. This outstanding achievement is a fitting legacy for his career at Hurricane and will always remind us of his huge contribution. We will miss him terribly,” the Hurricane representative continued.
Steve Holmes, Hurricane’s production operations director, has been appointed acting chief operations officer. Last month, the company announced a series of board changes. Robert Trice resigned as the company’s CEO, Beverley Smith was appointed interim CEO, Richard Chaffe became the chief financial officer and non-executive director Roy Kelly stepped down from the board and was replaced by Alan Parsley.
Jason Cheng also has stepped down from his alternate director position. Leonard Tao will continue in this role, acting as alternate to Parsley.
Surrey, UK, based Hurricane Energy was established to discover, appraise and develop hydrocarbon resources from naturally fractured basement reservoirs, according to its website. The company’s assets are focused on the Rona Ridge, in the West of Shetland region of the UK Continental Shelf.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- McDermott Nets Large Canada Contract
- Hurricane Energy COO Passes Away
- Who is the Most Admired Upstream Explorer?
- The Effects of a 2nd Covid Wave on Oil
- Keystone XL Pipeline Stays Blocked
- Berkshire Expands Energy Empire with $4B Deal
- Atlantic Hurricane Forecast Gets Update
- Pemex Seeks IOUs from Contractors
- Eni Says Pandemic is Reshaping Oil Industry
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- US Crude Inventories Drop 7+ Million Barrels
- Baker Hughes Rig Count Shows US Decrease
- Agile but Slow US Shale Recovery Likely
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- Oil Search Cuts 34 Percent of Staff
- Conoco Turning on the Taps
- Filing Shows ExxonMobil Loss
- Exxon and Chevron Face Investor Pressure for Oil Demand Outlook
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance