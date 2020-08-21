Hurricane Energy Appoints New CEO

Hurricane Energy (LSE:HUR) has announced the appointment of Antony Maris as the company's new executive director and chief executive officer designate.

Hurricane Energy plc (LSE:HUR) has announced the appointment of Antony Maris as the company’s new executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) designate.

Maris will work alongside Hurricane Energy’s interim CEO, Beverley Smith, for a transition period and will assume the role of CEO following the publication of the company’s interim 2020 financial results, which are scheduled for release on September 11. When Maris begins his new role, Smith will return to a non-executive position.

Hurricane Energy highlighted that Maris has 35 years of wide-ranging oil and gas sector technical and business leadership experience. Most recently, Maris spent 15 years with Pharos Energy plc (previously SOCO International plc) where he was chief operating officer from 2012 to early 2020.

“I am very pleased to report that Antony Maris has agreed to assume the chief executive role at Hurricane,” Steven McTiernan, Hurricane Energy’s chairman, said in a company statement.

“His leadership record with entrepreneurial oil and gas companies, and importantly his technical experience and knowledge of the behavior of fractured basement reservoirs, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Hurricane,” McTiernan added in the statement.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Beverley for ably stewarding the company during the leadership transition,” he went on to say.

On June 8 Hurricane Energy revealed that Robert Trice had resigned as the company’s CEO and that Smith had been appointed as the interim chief executive. At that time, Smith, who had a 30-year career with BG Group, had been a non-executive director of Hurricane Energy since December 2019.

Hurricane Energy is a UK based oil and gas company focused on hydrocarbon resources in naturally fractured basement reservoirs, according to its website. The business, which was founded back in 2004, is based in Surrey, UK.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com