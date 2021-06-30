Hurricane Energy Announces Board Changes
Hurricane Energy plc has announced that its chairman, Steven McTiernan, and the non-executive directors John van der Welle, Sandy Shaw, Beverley Smith, and David Jenkins have all resigned from the board with immediate effect.
Alan John Wright and David Ian Craik were appointed to the board as non-executive directors on June 29, the company revealed. Wright has assumed the position of interim chairman.
“I would like to thank Steven and the other non-executive directors for their contribution to the board over their years of service, particularly during the recent challenging period for the company - I have been very grateful for their counsel and support,” Antony Maris, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Hurricane Energy, said in a company statement.
“I would also like to welcome David and John to Hurricane and look forward to working with them as we aim to maximize the value of our West of Shetland assets for the benefit of stakeholders,” the Hurricane Energy CEO added in the statement.
Having consulted with its largest shareholders, Hurricane Energy said it and its new non-executive directors unanimously resolved that, in the event that resolutions proposing the re-election of Maris and Richard Chaffe as directors of the company are not approved at the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, Hurricane Energy would immediately re-appoint them. The business said it would do this “in order to ensure that the company is able to maintain its ability to safely and effectively operate as a listed business”.
Hurricane Energy’s latest board changes come after the company revealed that the High Court of Justice of England and Wales had not sanctioned its restructuring plan. Following the development, the existing Hurricane Energy board said it was considering all options, including an appeal.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- TotalEnergies Partners with Uber
- Hurricane Energy Announces Board Changes
- Eni and Uniper in Decarbonization MOU
- Saudi Drilling JV Extends Lease for Valaris Rig
- Offshore UK Operator Extends FPSO Contract
- Saipem to Expand Its Offshore Drilling Fleet
- Oil Set for Best Half Since 2009
- Brazil Subsea Contract Worth Up to $500MM
- Feds Estimate 27% Drop in DUC Well Inventory
- Biden Admin Fights Another Canadian Oil Export Pipeline
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- BSEE Revises Maximum Daily Civil Penalty Fine Regs
- CNOOC in China Production First
- TotalEnergies Partners with Uber
- Another CNOOC Field Fires Up
- $70+ Oil Prompts Concerns in Oilfield Services
- North Sea Operator Awards Rig Monitoring Contract
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana