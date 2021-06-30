SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Hurricane Energy Announces Board Changes

by Andreas Exarheas
Rigzone Staff
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Hurricane Energy plc has announced that its chairman, Steven McTiernan, has resigned with immediate effect.

Hurricane Energy plc has announced that its chairman, Steven McTiernan, and the non-executive directors John van der Welle, Sandy Shaw, Beverley Smith, and David Jenkins have all resigned from the board with immediate effect.

Alan John Wright and David Ian Craik were appointed to the board as non-executive directors on June 29, the company revealed. Wright has assumed the position of interim chairman.

“I would like to thank Steven and the other non-executive directors for their contribution to the board over their years of service, particularly during the recent challenging period for the company - I have been very grateful for their counsel and support,” Antony Maris, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Hurricane Energy, said in a company statement.

“I would also like to welcome David and John to Hurricane and look forward to working with them as we aim to maximize the value of our West of Shetland assets for the benefit of stakeholders,” the Hurricane Energy CEO added in the statement.

Having consulted with its largest shareholders, Hurricane Energy said it and its new non-executive directors unanimously resolved that, in the event that resolutions proposing the re-election of Maris and Richard Chaffe as directors of the company are not approved at the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, Hurricane Energy would immediately re-appoint them. The business said it would do this “in order to ensure that the company is able to maintain its ability to safely and effectively operate as a listed business”.

Hurricane Energy’s latest board changes come after the company revealed that the High Court of Justice of England and Wales had not sanctioned its restructuring plan. Following the development, the existing Hurricane Energy board said it was considering all options, including an appeal.

