Hurricane Center Issues Advisories and More

USA Hurricane Center Issues Advisories
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Three last Friday, which was located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed that its Climate Prediction Center was forecasting another above normal Atlantic hurricane season.
Offshore Drilling Contractor Hits 100% Rig Utilization
Stena Drilling reported 100 percent utilization across its entire rig fleet. The achievement follows the Stena Don semi-submersible’s departure from the Scapa Flow harbor in the Orkney Islands, Scotland.
BP and Shell Start Up Gulf of Mexico Project
The Manuel project at the Na Kika platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has now started production. BP and Shell each own a 50 percent working interest in the Manuel development, located on Mississippi Canyon block 520 southeast of the BP-operated Na Kika platform in 6,625 feet of water.
What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
The latest Dallas Fed energy survey asked executives from 150 oil and gas firms what they expected the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude to be at the end of the year. Dallas Fed’s previous energy survey, which was conducted from March 10 to March 18, saw an average WTI price prediction of $61.13 per barrel for the end of 2021.
Venezuela Oil Minister Sees USA Producers Rushing Back to His Country
Bloomberg reported that Venezuela’s oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, has sketched out a vision so optimistic it strains credulity.
Will Shell's Permian Assets Be Repurposed?
Rigzone panelists look back at oil and gas market hits and misses for the week ending June 18. The prognosticators offer insights on recent market developments, including a potential Shell Permian sale.
