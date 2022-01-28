Hunting Makes Inroads Into The UK Geothermal Space
Hunting Energy Services (Hunting) has entered the United Kingdom geothermal market by providing engineering, manufacturing, and logistics services to the Eden project in Cornwall.
While this is the company's first deployment in the United Kingdom it is not planning to stop there but has made plans to further expand into the European geothermal arena.
The scope of work included project managing and transporting 20,000 feet of the casing to the Eden Geothermal site. Hunting also provided 20 of its personnel, including logistics staff, OCTG engineers manufacturing and operations for the campaign, and provided onsite tubular running support.
Eden project is led by a three-way partnership Eden Geothermal Limited (EGL) consisting of Eden Project Limited, EGS Energy Limited, and BESTEC UK Limited – an affiliate of BESTEC GmbH.
The project aims to build a geothermal plant using the heat from the granite underground to produce the heat and power Eden needs, plus enough electricity for the equivalent of up to 7,000 homes.
EGL secured $26.7 million to drill the first well. The funding was secured through European Regional Development Fund, Cornwall Council, and commercial funding from GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited, an investment trust advised by Gravis Capital Management Ltd.
“We are very excited that our first foray to support the UK’s energy transition is with the pioneering Eden Geothermal project,” Ian Park UK managing director for Hunting, stated.
“There are great synergies for our tubular product line across many of the renewable energy industries including geothermal, making us the ideal choice for this ground-breaking project. We have been able to apply our expert methodology, technical support, logistics, and project management skills to deliver our products safely, which has opened the door for us to support further geothermal projects in the future,” Park added.
“Hunting Energy Services supplied us with all our casing needs for 17,312 feet (MD) geothermal well in granite. The casing was ordered in the middle of the first Covid lockdown however Hunting still managed to deliver all the casing with no delays to the program,” Max Skerratt, project manager for Eden, said.
“The communication and aftersales service with experienced onsite technicians to help us run the casing was a great help. We would not hesitate to use Hunting again for any of our OCTG requirements,” he concluded.
The first well will be followed by a second one and an electricity plant enabling Eden to export enough electricity and heat to wipe out its carbon footprint.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Starts Up 20MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer In China
- Oil Markets Enjoy Degree of Inflation Immunity
- James Fisher Launches Decommissioning Firm
- Petrofac COO Joins OGUK Board
- Canada Oil Sands Stocks Surge
- U.S. DOE awards $25M To Wave Power Research Projects
- Exploration Co Drills 3 Wells Close to Henry Hub Terminal
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- UAE Intercepts 2 Ballistic Missiles Over Abu Dhabi
- Oil Market Runs Out of Bears
- Aramco Signs 50 Deals
- Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
- Halliburton Excited About Multi-Year Upcycle
- Merger And Acquisition Deals Return To Pre-Covid Levels In 2021
- North America Adds Another 24 Rigs
- BW Offshore Selling FPSO To Focus On Floating Energy Investments
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana