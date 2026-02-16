Hungary Asks Croatia to Allow Russian Crude Shipments

Hungary requested that Croatia allow the shipment of Russian crude via the Adriatic pipeline while a key route through Ukraine remains blocked, Hungary's foreign affairs minister said.

(Update) February 16, 2026, 12:20 PM GMT: Article updated with Croatian response in fifth paragraph, Hungary-U.S. talks in seventh.

Hungary and Slovakia requested that Croatia allow the shipment of Russian crude via the Adriatic pipeline while a key route through Ukraine remains blocked, Hungary's foreign minister said.

Minister Peter Szijjarto and Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova jointly wrote to the Croatian government in Zagreb with the request, Szijjarto said in a statement late Sunday.

Oil transit along the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine has been halted since late last month amid large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, with the governments in Budapest and Kyiv in a standoff over the fallout. Budapest relies on the Druzhba pipeline connecting Hungary with Russia through war-torn Ukraine for most of its oil flows.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has remained committed to buying Russian energy sources for his landlocked country, has also frequently engaged in debate with neighboring Croatia over the capacity of the Adriatic pipeline.

Croatia is ready to help deal with the disruption in flows as far as European Union law and US sanctions permit, Economy Minister Ante Susnjar said in a post on X Monday.

"No one should be left without fuel," Susnjar said.

Energy policy also feature in Orban’s talks in Budapest with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, where Szijjarto said the two countries are planning to sign a nuclear cooperation agreement.

Orban has found an ally in Slovak counterpart Robert Fico, who on Sunday echoed his views that Ukraine was using the Druzhba pipeline for political leverage, which officials in Kyiv have denied.