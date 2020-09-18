Hundreds Join OGUK Young Pros Webinar

Industry body Oil & Gas UK revealed that more than 200 people joined its industry insights webinar for young professionals on Thursday.

The free event, which was sponsored by Halliburton, centered around the skills required to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in the UK, and by 2045 in Scotland, and on how important the next generation of talent will be in realizing the full potential of the UK’s oil and gas industry through the energy transition.

Several speakers were present at the digital event, including Ryan Fernando, a workshop supervisor at Aker Solutions, Martin White, the vice president of Halliburton and Paul de Leeuw, the director of the Robert Gordon University Energy Transition Institute.

“We are delighted with the success of this third virtual industry insights event, which centered around skills for the future, taking a deep dive into geosciences before looking at the entire industry,” OGUK’s continuous improvement manager Emily Taylor, who chaired the webinar, said in an organization statement.

“The session also gave the audience insights into the energy transition and allowed them to voice their personal experiences of the industry,” Taylor added.

“Through the energy transition, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to show how we can build a more diverse and lower carbon energy mix in a way that embraces the skills and talents of our people, and young professionals will have a huge part to play in helping drive that forward,” Taylor went on to say.

OGUK has hosted three industry insight events over the past year, including its first ever industry insights webinar for young professionals back in April. This event attracted more than 250 people, OGUK highlighted.

According to its website, OGUK is the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry. It is a not-for-profit organization established in April 2007.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com