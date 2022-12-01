Huge Day For Energy-Hungry Europe As Baltic Pipe Goes All Out

After three years of construction work and even longer preparation, the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline is working at full capacity.

The gas pipeline was commissioned with partial capacity on October 1 and is sending gas at full capacity, which is up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It connects Norway, Denmark, and Poland and helps ensure the security of supply in Europe.

“It's a huge day for us in Europe. After a very intense process, we have reached the target and can open the valves on Baltic Pipe. The war in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis have – unfortunately – underlined the importance of this project. By constructing the new gas pipeline, we are helping to fulfill Poland's wish to become independent of Russian gas. Baltic Pipe also helps Poland transform its energy system from coal to natural gas, which is an important stepping stone on the road towards much more renewable energy,” says Torben Brabo, Director of International Relations in Baltic Pipe project operator Energinet.

“There has been excellent cooperation across the countries, and we can build on this when we are going to work even closer together on energy and the expansion of renewable energy in the future. Cross-border cooperation is not only a necessity to overcome the energy crisis but also to ensure that we achieve a safe and efficient green transition,” he added.

Baltic Pipe strengthens the security of supply in Poland and the countries connected to Poland by gas pipelines. Approximately 80 percent of the capacity in Baltic Pipe is reserved for the next 15 years, but all gas suppliers, also in Baltic States, Finland, and Denmark, have the option of bidding on the available capacity in the pipeline and supplying Danish consumers with gas from Norway.

It is worth noting that, in the past three years, Energinet has laid 210 kilometers of pipeline in the ground onshore and almost 110 kilometers on the seabed.

Energinet has also expanded a receiving terminal for gas in Western Jutland and built a new compressor station in Southern Zealand. During the project, many challenges were encountered, including bad weather with rain for months, the Covid-19 pandemic, and an environmental permit, which was withdrawn and had to be re-applied for.

“In Energinet, we are used to large construction projects. Nevertheless, I would like to say that Baltic Pipe has been unusually complicated, among other things due to the challenges we were affected by and due to the size and complexity of the project. Along the way, we have crossed motorways and streams. We have passed through areas of protected nature, areas of wildlife, and ancient monuments, which we of course had to protect. We have worked with approx. 550 landowners in 13 municipalities because the pipeline runs across their land.”

"In some places, the construction work lasted longer than planned. For understandable reasons, this has tested the patience of landowners and neighbors of the project. We have tried to show them the greatest possible consideration and have worked hard to complete the project. At the same time, safety has the highest priority for us in Energinet, so we have also had a focus on hurrying to get things done without compromising safety,” says Søren Juul Larsen, Project Director for Baltic Pipe.

