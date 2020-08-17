How Will School Changes Affect Oil Demand?
School districts across the United States are preparing for the start of a new term amid challenges presented by COVID-19. One of Rigzone’s regular market-watchers will be paying close attention to where instruction takes place – in school buildings or online. Find out why in this week’s installment of what to watch in the oil market.
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: We will be watching for reports of just how much output was actually increased by the OPEC+ group on Aug. 1. Additionally, the traditional summer driving season will end in four weeks while gasoline inventories now stand at eight percent above the five-year average for this time of year and crude inventories are at 15 percent above the five-year average. If schools do not reopen – and stay open – there will be further deterioration of gasoline and diesel (buses) demand.
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at Investing.com: More breakdown in logic between the situation on the ground and the numbers coming out of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). (EDITOR’S NOTE: Read Krishnan’s comments from last Friday for context on the EIA data.)
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
