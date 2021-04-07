How to Make Your Job Application Stand Out in the Energy Transition

Brunel's Beth Bowen offers three pieces of advice for job-seekers looking to apply their oil and gas expertise in other energy sectors.

Earlier this week, Rigzone presented insights about applying oil and gas skills, knowledge, and training to other energy sectors. Beth Bowen, president for The Americas with the global workforce provider Brunel (AMS: BRNL), has shared with Rigzone her top three pieces of advice for increasing one’s chances of standing out in the job market. Below are her tips:

Demonstrate how your skills can be utilized to fill gaps through using strong examples.

Whether your examples are based on large projects or voluntary activities, show that your abilities are diverse and that you’re seeking to grow them further. This makes the industry that you’re transitioning from take a back seat to what you will bring to the organization you’re joining.

Focus on you – what skills have you developed?

They don’t necessarily have to focus on the specifics of working on a rig or working offshore oil and gas. Instead, this is an opportunity to talk about the skills you picked up that might interest a renewable employer.

Where in the industry will your skills be needed?

When our contractor base and employees come to us and want to make this transition, we really encourage them to be a student of the industry they’re aiming to join. Familiarize yourself with the projects, locations, and companies in your target sector to identify where there is a demand for your skillset. To just show you’ve done your homework speaks volumes to potential employers.

For additional information about U.S. energy jobs by sector, North American energy jobs by type, and samples of annual wages, check out this article by Daniel Raimi of Resources For the Future.