How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement’s (BSEE) latest estimates show that approximately 48.56 percent of the current oil production and approximately 54.39 percent of the current gas production in the Gulf of Mexico is still shut in as a result of hurricane Ida.

This corresponds to 883,755 barrels of oil per day and over 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, according to the BSEE. The organization highlighted that personnel remain evacuated from a total of 63 production platforms, or 11.25 percent of the 560 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, and one non-dynamically positioned rig, which is equivalent to 9.09 percent of the 11 rigs of this type currently operating in the region. A total of two dynamically positioned rigs also remain off location, representing 13.33 percent of the 15 dynamically positioned rigs currently operating in the Gulf.

“The Hurricane Response Team continues to monitor offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they return to platforms and rigs after the storm,” the BSEE said in an organization statement. “The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal,” the organization added in the statement.

The BSEE first activated its hurricane response team due to Ida back on August 27, as the storm began entering the Gulf of Mexico. At its peak, Ida shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29 and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, BSEE figures show.

While Ida is no longer being tracked by the National Hurricane Center, several other weather patterns are. At the time of writing, four other disturbances were being monitored by the group, including tropical storm Nicholas, which had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and a five mile per hour north-northwest movement as of Monday, 7am CDT, according to the NHC.

