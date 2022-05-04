How Much EU Fossil Fuel Pay Has Russia Received Since Invasion?

Standard Chartered expects the energy market to be surprised at the speed of contraction of Russian energy flows into Europe in coming months.

EU countries have paid Russia just over $50 billion (EUR 48.1 billion) for fossil fuels since Russia invaded Ukraine.

That’s what Standard Chartered reported in a new market note, citing trade-flow tracking estimates made by the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Clean Air and Energy (CREA). EU transfers to Russia for oil, gas and coal have averaged $730 million per day since the invasion of Ukraine, which is about four times Russia’s daily military expenditure, Standard Chartered highlighted.

In the note, Standard Chartered also pointed out that the International Energy Agency estimates that taxation on oil and gas revenues made up 45 percent of Russia’s federal budget in 2021, “reinforcing the view in the EU of a direct link between the use of Russian hydrocarbons and Russia’s ability to threaten EU member countries and others”.

“We think there is a consensus among EU governments that isolation of Russia is likely to be long-term and that energy trade should be minimized,” analysts at Standard Chartered said in the note.

“However, there are differences regarding timescales and potential exemptions. Despite this, we think there has been real progress over the past week: Germany now supports action, the threat of a Hungarian veto seems to be diminishing and there appears to be room for manoeuvre on limited exemptions for Slovakia and others,” the analysts added in the note.

“The trade in Russian oil into Europe has already fallen sharply without explicit sanctions being imposed; the more difficult area remains the higher economic cost involved in cutting gas flows. EU governments have been wary of accepting that cost; however, we think this is changing now that the potential scale of Russia’s ambition to reshape eastern Europe has become clearer,” the analysts continued.

The Standard Chartered analysts warned in the note that they expect the energy market to be surprised at the speed of contraction of Russian energy flows into Europe in coming months.

In a speech at the EP Plenary earlier today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted that the European Union is proposing a ban on Russian oil.

“This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,” Leyen said in the speech.

“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets. This is why we will phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year,” Leyen added.

In the speech, Leyen highlighted that the goal will not be easy and noted that some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil. The European Commission President added however that “we simply have to work on it”.

Russia stopped gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria last week. Rystad Energy analysts Kaushal Ramesh and Nikoline Bromander described the move as “the first shot back at the West”. In a press statement on April 27, Leyen noted that the move was “another reminder that we need to work with reliable partners and build our energy independence”.

“The era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe will come to an end. Europe is moving forward on energy issues,” Leyen added in the statement.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com