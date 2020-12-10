How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?

Estimated job losses in America's oilfield services and equipment sector due to pandemic-related demand destruction now total 91,680, the Petroleum Equipment and Services Association has highlighted.

Estimated job losses in America’s oilfield services and equipment (OFS) sector due to pandemic-related demand destruction now total 91,680, the Petroleum Equipment and Services Association (PESA) has highlighted.

Using Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, PESA, in consultation with researchers from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston, estimates OFS sector jobs in the U.S. dropped from 757,516 in February to 665,836 in November. Losses were said to be heaviest in April, with 58,738 jobs cut, the largest one-month total since at least 2013, PESA highlighted.

OFS employment year-over-year was said to have fallen from 747,446 jobs in November 2019 to 665,836 in 2020, which equates to a decline of 10.9 percent. The jobs lost represent annual wages of approximately $10.3 billion, according to PESA.

Despite the overall drop, U.S. OFS employment rose slightly for a third month in November, adding 2,665 jobs, according to preliminary BLS data and analysis by PESA. BLS revisions showed the sector gained 1,498 jobs in September and added 5,091 jobs in October, PESA highlighted, adding that OFS sector employment has increased by approximately 9,254 jobs over the past three months, according to preliminary BLS data.

PESA describes itself as the national trade association for the oilfield services and equipment sector. The organization represents more than 200 oilfield service, supply and manufacturing companies and over 500,000 jobs in the technology-driven energy value chain, according to its website.

As of December 9, 4.22pm CET, there have been 67.7 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 1.5 million deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization. In its latest oil market report, the International Energy Agency revealed that it expects oil demand to decrease by 8.8 million barrels per day in 2020. The organization noted that vaccines are unlikely to significantly boost demand until well into next year.

