How Long Does It Take for Gasoline Prices to Fall?

As of March 17, the U.S. average regular gasoline price stood at $4.28, according to the AAA website.

With oil prices dropping from over $120 per barrel to under $100 per barrel recently, Rigzone asked the American Automobile Association (AAA) how long it takes for gasoline prices to drop after the oil price goes down.

“Typically, it can take a few days to about a week for changes in oil prices to trickle over to retail pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Devin Gladden told Rigzone, responding to the question.

“However, American drivers should note that the U.S. is entering the spring/summer driving season, a time when pump prices typically increase due to more expensive summer blend gasoline and higher demand,” Gladden added.

“That backdrop means that drivers should brace for high pump prices this spring/summer given volatility in the market,” the AAA spokesperson went on to warn.

As of March 17, the U.S. average regular gasoline price stood at $4.28, according to the AAA’s website. Yesterday’s average stood at $4.30, the week ago average stood at $4.31 and the month ago average stood at $3.52, AAA’s website shows. The year ago regular gas price average stood at $2.87, AAA’s site outlines. The highest recorded average regular gas price stands at $4.33, which was recorded on March 11, 2022, AAA’s site shows.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said, “oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too”.

“Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” Biden added in the statement.

Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too.



Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31.



Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/uLNGleWBly — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2022

The AAA is a national federation comprised of 25 individual clubs throughout the United States and Canada, the organization’s website states. The AAA Gas Prices website is a public service of the organization and is updated daily by Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com