How Does GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling Affect USA Production?

What does the latest court ruling mean for future U.S. oil and gas production?

Last week, a court ruling was made to annul the record of decision for Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257 – but what does that mean for future U.S. oil and gas production?

When presented with the question, William Turner, an analyst with Rystad Energy, told Rigzone that forecasted oil and gas supply and forward-looking guidance from producers are based on discovered resources on currently held acreage – “so the court ruling will not impact the industry’s short-term supply forecasts”.

“Gulf of Mexico producers have unexplored acreage already under lease from previous sales, so there is adequate exploration inventory in the hopper for the near term,” Turner added.

Asked the same question, Matthew Bey, a senior global analyst at risk intelligence company RANE, said, “by itself, the ruling only effects long-term oil and gas exploration in the effected leases, but may be part of a trend of the courts taking a more rigorous review of how the federal government carries out environmental reviews in projects”.

“If the ruling stands, we could still see the Biden administration, or a subsequent administration, carrying out a new environmental review that could enable the leases being awarded in the future,” Bey added.

Scott Nance, a research analyst at Wood Mackenzie, told Rigzone that the judge’s ruling on leases from sale 257 will have little impact on the company’s near-term outlook for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

“Production from already leased acreage is set to grow over the next three years and overall, participants in the basin have significant acreage in hand to execute exploration programs,” Nance added.

Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, outlined that the court ruling means “very little” for U.S. oil and gas production in the short term.

“The bulk of this year’s projected growth in U.S. crude supply will come from onshore oil fields,” he told Rigzone.

“The decision on the Gulf of Mexico lease sale will therefore have little impact on supply, oil dependency and price, at least in the short term,” he added.

Looking at price fallout as a result of the ruling, Turner noted that it will only have a minimal, short-term impact on operators’ production plans and will not fundamentally change the supply/demand balance.

Will the Ruling Lead to an Increase in U.S. Reliance on Overseas Imports?

The ruling will probably have a mixed impact on U.S. overseas imports, according to Bey.

“It does not affect immediate U.S. oil production and most future projects that would have taken advantage of the new leases would not have produced oil for another five-ten years,” he said.

“By then, U.S. demand could be declining relatively fast as people adopt electric vehicles and U.S. fuel efficiency regulations continue to tighten. From a crude oil and natural gas standpoint, onshore production growth remains strong,” Bey added.

When asked whether the ruling would lead to an increase in U.S. reliance on imports, Turner responded by saying, “oil demand is not projected to drop considerably for at least the next decade and producers, either foreign or domestic, will supply those resources”.

“The court decision will have minimal impact on operators’ plans, but policymakers will need to consider the longer-term implications and the important role the U.S. Gulf of Mexico plays in meeting domestic energy demand,” he added.

