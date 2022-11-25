How Are the World's Top Oil Producers Doing at the World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is well under way in Qatar, but how are the top oil producers faring?

Well, the U.S. - which BP’s latest statistical review of world energy categorized as the top oil producer in the world in 2021 with 16.58 million barrels per day of output - got off to a less than perfect start with a 1-1 draw against Wales. The U.S. started explosively in the first half, going into the break 1-0 up, but Wales went on to equalize late in the second half through a penalty.

The draw put the U.S. joint second in the group, with Wales, on one point, with two games remaining. England currently tops the U.S. World Cup group with three points after beating Iran 6-2 in their opening game. The U.S. faces England in their next game, which will be played later today, before going on to play Iran on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia - which is the second biggest oil producer in BP’s review at 10.95 million barrels per day – pulled off one of the shocks of the tournament so far by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1. The Saudis, who sit 51st in FIFA’s rankings, were 1-0 down to Argentina, ranked third, at half time, courtesy of a Messi penalty. Saudi Arabia then came out swinging in the second half and scored two goals in five minutes to take the lead, which they kept despite heavy pressure from Argentina.

Saudi Arabia currently tops its group with three points, with Poland and Mexico in joint second with one point each, and Argentina last with zero points. The Saudis face Poland on Saturday, then Mexico on Wednesday.

The third biggest oil producer in BP’s review with 10.94 million barrels per day, Russia, did not make it to the World Cup after FIFA announced in February that it had suspended all Russian teams from participation in FIFA competitions until further notice.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA said in an organization statement at the time.

The previous World Cup was hosted in Russia in 2018. France won that tournament, beating Croatia in the final, who beat Russia in the quarter finals.

The top two teams in the World Cup group stage go on to the knockout stages. The 2022 World Cup final is scheduled to be played on December 18.

