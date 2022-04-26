Houston Refinery Ceasing Operations by December 2023

In the interim, the company said it will continue serving the fuels market.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) has revealed that it will cease operations of its Houston Refinery by no later than December 31, 2023.

In the interim, the company said it will continue serving the fuels market - which it noted is expected to remain strong in the near-term - and consider potential transactions and alternatives for the site.

“After thoroughly analyzing our options, we have determined that exiting the refining business by the end of next year is the best strategic and financial path forward for the company,” Ken Lane, the interim CEO of LyondellBasell, said in a company statement.

“These decisions are never easy and we understand this has a very real impact on our refinery employees, their families and the community. We are committed to supporting our people through this transition,” he added in the statement.

“While this was a difficult decision, our exit of the refining business advances the company’s decarbonization goals, and the site’s prime location gives us more options for advancing our future strategic objectives, including circularity,” Lane went on to say.

LyondellBasell’s Houston refinery has a rated capacity to transform 268,000 barrels per day of crude oil into transportation fuels and other products including lubricants, chemical intermediates and petroleum coke, the company’s website highlights.

Earlier this month, LyondellBasell published its 2021 sustainability report, which detailed its ambitions to help end plastic waste in the environment, address climate change and “support a thriving society”.

“We are future focused and we believe our goals for more circular and sustainable plastics and decarbonization are critical to the long-term success of LyondellBasell. They help create a better future for our employees and our communities, as well as advance our customers’ sustainability ambitions," Lane said in a company statement at the time.

“A net zero economy without plastic waste in the environment will require collaboration throughout the value chain and is key to securing society’s transition toward a more sustainable future,” he added.

LyondellBasell describes itself as one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. The company sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world’s largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies, according to its website.

At the end of last month, the company revealed that Peter Vanacker would become the company’s chief executive officer on May 23. The company’s board of directors appointed Vanacker to the position in December 2021. Vanacker succeeds Bhavesh V. Patel, who retired from the company on December 31, 2021.

