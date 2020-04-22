Houston Firm to Pilot Remote BOP Tech in Gulf

Aquila Engineering has launched a technology designed to expand the limits of its offshore blowout preventer (BOP) real-time monitoring technology.

By the end of this month, the Houston-based firm expects to have begun the pilot deployment of a new BOP remote third-party verification technology with a major Gulf of Mexico (GOM) operator. The pilot project, which Aquila states has garnered interest from industry, represents the next step for the company in enhancing its BOP real-time-monitoring (RTM) system using shore-based subject-matter expert support.

In a recent conversation with Rigzone, the company noted that its existing remote BOP monitoring system uses dynamic fault tree diagnostics and predictive real-time analytics based on adaptive physics modeling techniques to manage an offshore BOP’s reliability utilizing a 24/7 real-time operations center. Moreover, the firm stated that with its machine learning-based technology, BOP functional tests can be executed every 21 days with approval by the regulating authorities.

“With our bespoke real-time predictive health analytics, operators will gain 24x7 knowledge on BOP component-level integrity,” said Mark Siegmund, Aquila’s director of stakeholder engagement. “Using our dynamic fault tree tool and issue tracker database, they can obtain instant diagnostics on system-discovered events and compare these with our database of component-level historical failures and corrective actions. This improved understanding of BOP real-time health can better predict future performance, leading to a condition-based BOP maintenance strategy versus the normal prescriptive time-based maintenance routine.”

According to Siegmund, Aquila presently monitors all major brands of BOP systems for multiple offshore oil and gas operators. The rigs currently operate in North America, in the Gulf of Mexico, and off three other continents.

Aquila noted that a recently added system feature provides remote automated BOP test analysis. The new, complementary technology allows onshore personnel to digitally verify key American Petroleum Institute (API) pre-deployment and operational tests. The BOP remote verification feature uses decision logic safeguards to ensure that tests are conducted with full regulatory compliance.

“With enhanced data and analytics, we effectively develop a BOP digital twin, which reduces the need and risk to personnel for rig visits to perform offshore investigations and third-party manual oversight,” Jose Meraz, Aquila Engineering’s president said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Aquila contends the value of its BOP RTM system is especially noteworthy because it helps to protect offshore staff from exposure to the contagion. Meraz noted that his firm’s BOP remote monitoring technologies provide client read-only access to all historical records, analytics and real-time health performance via Aquila’s cloud-based technology.

“By creating an easily accessible digital twin of the rig’s BOP, we expect to reduce the need for BOP specialists and perhaps even regulator personnel to travel offshore,” Meraz said.

“Our BOP remote verification technology will go a step further by providing third-party BOP verification of API functional tests and reducing the need to send verifiers offshore during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he concluded. “Aquila will continue to implement digital innovation and cutting-edge technology in an effort to support an increase of operational efficiency and improve process safety. We enjoy and look forward to continuing down the digital transformation journey with our clients while improving performance with the industry.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.