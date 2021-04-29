Houston Energy Event Organizers Make History

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) and NAPE Summit have traditionally ranked among the leading annual energy conferences. This year organizers of the events are taking the unprecedented step of offering access to both events, which will take place in Houston and online the week of August 16.

Called the “Synergy in Energy” partnership, the OTC-NAPE collaboration will give in-person and virtual guests the option of purchasing a “combo pass” providing them full access to both events, OTC noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. OTC will take place at Houston’s NRG Park August 16-19 and NAPE Summit will be held August 18-20 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

OTC brings together global energy professionals to share and advance scientific and technical knowledge about offshore resources and environmental matters. NAPE Summit – hosted by the American Association of Professional Landmen, the Independent Petroleum Association of America, Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and American Association of Petroleum Geologists – serves as a forum for matching energy professionals with prospects, facilitating dealmaking.

“Globally, the energy industry has been called upon to meet the dual challenges of addressing climate change and meeting growing energy demand,” commented Cindy Yeilding, chair of the OTC Board of Directors. “The ‘Synergy in Energy’ partnership represents a significant opportunity for policymakers, business leaders, and industry experts to come together to address these challenges and find solutions to continue safely and efficiently powering the world.”

Organizers pointed out that OTC and NAPE Summit will follow the latest COVID-19 safely guidelines. They also noted that top industry executives will hold a “fireside chat,” discussing the energy transition, while corresponding between the two events.

“The energy business is a global 24/7 endeavor that millions of people depend on for their everyday lives,” remarked Ron Munn, chairman of the NAPE Operators Committee and Chevron’s general manager for land. “That’s why it is exciting to see NAPE and the OTC teaming up this August to showcase the industry that keeps global supply chains moving, enables manufacturing, supplies basic human needs, and powers transportation systems.”

Registration opened Wednesday, and individuals can buy passes at the OTC and NAPE websites. The Synergy in Energy collaboration announcement garnered praise from the events’ host city.

“As the energy capital of the world, Houston continues to be a central hub convening the best and brightest minds to solve some of the most complex energy issues facing our generation,” stated Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Houston is proud to safely and responsibly host OTC and NAPE and demonstrate our city’s continued leadership in energy and the energy transition. From oil and gas to wind, solar, and hydrogen, Houston is world-renowned for its talented workforce and technological innovations in the energy industry.”

