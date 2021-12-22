Houston Co-Headquartered Drilling Co Bolsters ADES Ties

Vantage Drilling International has announced that it has strengthened its relationship with ADES Group through the sale of three jack-up rigs and the pursuit of a global strategic alliance.

The company outlined that its board of directors had ratified and approved the entry into a share purchase agreement by one of its directly held subsidiaries, Vantage Holdings International (VHI), with ADES Arabia Holding, pursuant to which VHI has agreed to sell to ADES Arabia all of the issued and outstanding equity of VHI’s wholly owned subsidiary, Emerald Driller Company (EDC), for a purchase price of $170 million in cash.

EDC is the owner of the Emerald Driller jackup rig, which is operating in Qatar, and will own prior to the closing of the sale transaction the Sapphire Driller jackup rig and the Aquamarine Driller jackup rig and their respective drilling contracts, which are expected to commence operations in Qatar in the first and second quarter of 2022, respectively, Vantage highlighted.

Vantage and ADES also entered into an agreement to pursue a global strategic alliance leveraging a new support services agreement - which will see a subsidiary of Vantage provide support services to ADES in respect of the three rigs operating in Qatar for three years - and their existing joint venture in Egypt, Vantage outlined. Pursuant to this deal, the parties agreed to collaborate on exploring future commercial and operational opportunities, according to Vantage.

“We are very pleased to have entered into a new global strategic alliance agreement with ADES, leveraging our history of collaboration in Egypt and expanding it to the Qatari operations,” Ihab Toma, Vantage’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“The new transaction will strengthen our balance sheet and will provide Vantage with important financial flexibility. The sale of this business does not end our involvement in Qatar with these rigs as we will continue to support the operations of the three rigs for three years,” Toma added in the statement.

“The support services agreement is a testament to the confidence that ADES places in the Vantage management platform as a springboard for ADES’ international expansion. We are excited to continue to leverage our management platform to bring first-class operational performance and efficiency to our clients and partners,” Toma went on to say.

Mohamed Farouk, the chief executive officer of ADES, said, “we are delighted to enter into this transaction with Vantage”.

“By adding the Qatari operations to our portfolio, ADES continues to execute on our strategy of strong and disciplined growth, expanding our meaningful presence in the region while adding the highest caliber of international and national oil companies to our client base,” Farouk added.

“As we continue to leverage on our strong track record of previous acquisitions and successful integrations, it is worth noting that this transaction comes as a natural expansion in our core GCC market and paves the way for other future opportunities in the region and globally, which comes perfectly in line with the company’s long-term vision of becoming a leading global operator,” Farouk continued.

Vantage Drilling describes itself as an offshore drilling contractor that operates and manages a fleet of modern, high specification drilling rigs on a worldwide basis. Created in 2007, the company is co-headquartered in Houston and Dubai, according to its website.

ADES Group describes itself as a leading oil and gas drilling and production services provider in the Middle East and Africa. Since its establishment in 2002, ADES has grown to become Egypt’s largest offshore drilling operator by number of rigs and has a growing presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Algeria, its site notes.

