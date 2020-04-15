Hornbeck Eyes Bankruptcy, Negotiates Debt Deal
Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and some of its subsidiaries have entered a restructuring agreement with lenders holding 83% of the company's secured debt and unsecured noteholders holding 79% of its unsecured debt.
The debts are related to a restructuring the company expects to happen via a pre-packaged Chapter 11 case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in coming weeks. Hornbeck expects the process to be complete by the end of the second quarter.
As previously reported, on March 31, 2020, Hornbeck entered agreements in which some of the company's lenders and noteholders agreed to hold off on exercising rights and remedies with respect to the company’s financial defaults.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent drop in oil prices due to an acute global supply-demand imbalance have significantly impacted the industries we serve, making an already challenging environment for the company even more difficult,” Todd M. Hornbeck, Chairman, President and CEO said in a written statement. “The shared objectives of the company and our creditors are to meaningfully reduce the company's financial leverage on a consensual basis and source new capital to position the company for future growth."
The agreement is for a $75 million debtor-in-possession term loan from existing creditors and using cash on hand and from operations to support the business during the bankruptcy process. The agreement also provides for payment in full of all vendors and employees.
The company’s benefits from the restructuring include:
- A significant de-levering of its capital structure
- Access to $100 million of new equity capital through a common stock rights offering
- The ability to arrange post-emergence financings for certain purposes, including strategic initiatives
Both prior to and after the Chapter 11 filing, the company will have sufficient liquidity to continue operations, meet all operational payment obligations and support its business, and will continue to operate in the ordinary course of business without disruption to its customers, vendors and workforce, it said in a written statement.
Hornbeck Offshore Services provides offshore service vessels for the oil and gas industry, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America.
