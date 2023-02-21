Horisont, Neptune and E.ON Pledge to Work on European CCS Value Chain

Horisont Energy of Norway has teamed up with Neptune Energy and E.ON through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), setting their sights on developing a European CCS value chain. Through this MoU Horisont Energi will strengthen the existing cooperation with E.ON and by bringing in Errai partner Neptune Energy, Horisont Energi will expand the cooperation towards the joint development of a European carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain. The three energy companies aim to take a strong position in the CCS market, accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality.

The MoU covers several areas such as the development, financing, and funding of a complete value chain for CO2 handling. If Horisont Energi´s and Neptune Energy´s application for CO2 storage for the Errai project is awarded, the intention is that this will be the first joint project.

“Our cooperation with E.ON and Neptune Energy is already strong. Through this MoU we are expanding the cooperation to include three experienced energy companies. Together we will strengthen our position to establish a European CCS value-chain business. In case of license award of Errai, a possible direct participation by E.ON would further strengthen the commercial basis for this project,” said Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO at Horisont Energi.

Errai is planned as the first commercial CO2 project in Norway and will represent an important step in industrializing carbon capture and storage (CCS) as a competitive service. In December 2022 Horisont Energi and Neptune Energy submitted a joint application for the acreage identified in the Errai project. Bringing in E.ON will strongly contribute to linking CO2 projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) with development of the CO2 removal market in Europe. Pending legislative changes, the cooperation could furthermore lead the way for commercial carbon removal market based on sequestration of biogenic CO2.

Several industries cannot be fully electrified and will therefore depend on CCS to meet net zero emissions requirements and the fulfilment of the 1.5-degree target by 2050. Such industries are situated across Europe and include production of steel, cement, various chemicals, pulp, and paper. A full CCS value-chain will bring the solution to the customers offering a one-stop-shop for off-take of CO2 and permanent storage in safe sub-sea reservoirs.

The Errai project is planned with an injection capacity of 4-8 million tonnes of CO2 annually in the first development phase, with potential for more in later phases. The project includes an onshore terminal for intermediate CO2 storage and processing, prior to transport for permanent storage in an offshore reservoir.

In November 2022 Horisont Energi signed a letter of intent with E.ON concerning for sequestration services of more than one million tons of CO2 planned to originate from E. ON’s European customer by 2030, starting from 2027 with gradual increase.

The three companies will consider opportunities to cooperate as partners in different projects, but in the case of a license award to Horisont Energi and Neptune Energy, Errai could be the first possibility for E.ON to become a partner. Decision on the license application for Errai is expected in the first half of 2023.

