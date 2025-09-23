Honghua Secures $310MM Contracts in Middle East

Honghua secured two contracts worth a total of $310.8 million from two Middle Eastern clients.

Honghua Group (HH), also known as DEC Honghua, recently secured two contracts worth a total of $310.8 million from two Middle Eastern clients.

The company said it has secured a $100 million contract with a leading oilfield service enterprise in the Middle East for several new sets of drilling rigs.

The rigs in this project are desert fast-moving automated drilling units, developed by HH through integrated mechanical and electrical design. They incorporate core technologies such as automated pipe handling, zone management, and intelligent maintenance systems, according to the company.

Recently, HH has supplied several desert fast-moving drilling rigs to this client, HH said.

Furthermore, HH extended its cooperation with an oil enterprise in the Middle East through its unit Dongfang Honghua. Following an initial deal worth $210.8 million signed in 2024, the company secured a new deal exceeding $210.8 million for drilling rigs.

The drilling rigs used for this project were developed by Dongfang Honghua. The units use a dual-core system of "AI-enabled + island cluster drilling". They incorporate six essential technologies: Smart Drilling, Automated Pipe Handling, Offline Stands Construction, Zone Management, Battery Energy Storage, and Equipment Condition Monitoring. The advanced walking system improves efficiency, reliability, mobility, and cost-effectiveness for multi-row cluster well operations on artificial islands, HH said.

"These next-generation island rigs, built with embedded artificial intelligence, represent a leap forward in technology, enhancing safety, efficiency, and performance, and will be the key to promoting the realization of the enterprise's production capacity target", HH quoted the CEO of the unnamed oil enterprise as saying.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com