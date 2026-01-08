Honeywell to Supply Technology for Commonwealth LNG

Commonwealth LNG main contractor Technip Energies tapped Honeywell for integrated liquefied natural gas pretreatment and liquefaction solutions for the Louisiana project.

Commonwealth LNG main contractor Technip Energies NV has tapped Honeywell International Inc for integrated liquefied natural gas pretreatment and liquefaction solutions for the Louisiana project.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell will supply single-mixed refrigerant liquefaction process technology and six modularized coil wound heat exchangers for Commonwealth LNG, Honeywell said in a press release.

"Additionally, Honeywell UOP SeparSIV® pretreatment technology will be used to remove water and heavy hydrocarbons to meet the required LNG specifications", Honeywell said.

Commonwealth LNG is a project of Kimmeridge Energy Management Co LLC and Mubadala Investment Co through their joint venture Caturus HoldCo LLC. Expected to start operation 2030, Commonwealth LNG is designed to produce up to 9.5 million metric tons a year of LNG.

John Palamara, Honeywell vice president and general manager for LNG, said, "Honeywell’s end-to-end LNG solutions and modular delivery model options can help customers reduce construction timelines, increase speed to market and ultimately enhance the return on their investment".

Caturus chief executive David Lawler said, "This significant capital investment in the Commonwealth LNG platform is a key milestone, along with the financing process, which is well underway, and illustrates our level of commitment to developing this global-scale LNG project".

"The Commonwealth project is a crucial component of Caturus' wellhead-to-water strategy, and this is another important step toward building the nation’s leading independent integrated natural gas company", Lawler added.

Last month Baker Hughes Co said it had received a "full notice to proceed" from Technip Energies to supply primary liquefaction equipment for Commonwealth LNG. Baker Hughes' scope includes six refrigerant turbo compressors comprising LM9000 aeroderivative gas turbines paired with centrifugal compressors.

"The scope also includes commissioning services, capital spares, extended warranty and a full string test", Baker Hughes said December 22, 2025.

Caturus said then it expects to make a final investment decision (FID) on Commonwealth LNG in the first quarter of 2026. Commonwealth LNG LLC had expected to reach a FID by yearend 2025 and begin production 2029, according to a statement it issued September 2.

"Commonwealth's Phase 1 development will generate an estimated $3.5 billion in annual export revenue", Caturus added.

The project in Cameron Parish is permitted to ship up to 9.5 million metric tons per year of LNG, equivalent to around 1.21 billion cubic feet per day of gas according to Kimmeridge. The United States Energy Department granted the project authorization to export to countries without a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. in August 2025 and FTA authorization in April 2020.

