Honeywell to Acquire Sundyne for $2.16B

Major industrial tech company Honeywell International Inc. has signed a deal to buy Sundyne, a leader in the manufacture of pumps and compressors, for $2.16 billion in cash.

The purchase from Warburg Pincus LLC is expected to be completed in the second quarter subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell said in an online statement Tuesday.

“Sundyne's deep customer relationships, best-in-class products and technology will unlock strategic growth potential for Honeywell UOP's value chains in refining and petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and clean and renewable fuels”, Honeywell said.

“The combination will result in an improved product offering for customers as Honeywell Forge, a leading IoT platform, will enable the digitalization of Sundyne's equipment to enhance reliability and predictive maintenance.

“Utilizing Honeywell's advanced R&D [research and development] capabilities, the combined company will also be able to further accelerate new product development in the pumps and compressors space”.

The acquisition will add about 1,000 Sundyne employees to Honeywell’s workforce, Honeywell said.

“The integration is expected to generate material run-rate revenue synergies with Honeywell UOP process licensing and modular capabilities, as well as a global sales reach”, it said.

“The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Honeywell's sales growth and segment margin, as well as to adjusted EPS [earnings per share] in the first full year of ownership”, Honeywell added.

Honeywell has announced $11.03 billion worth of acquisitions since December 2023.

On March 27, 2024, it announced it was acquiring Civitanavi Systems SpA in a stock transaction with an equity value of around EUR 200 million ($214.22 million). Civitanavi provides position navigation and timing technology for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets.

“The acquisition will further strengthen Honeywell's capabilities to help its customers create autonomous operations in aircraft and other vehicles”, Honeywell said.

On June 3, 2024, it said it had closed the acquisition of Carrier Global Corp.’s Global Access Solutions business for $4.95 billion.

“The acquisition brings differentiated software capabilities through the addition of three respected brands to Honeywell's portfolio: LenelS2, a leader in commercial and enterprise access solutions; Onity, which offers electronic locks, specifically hospitality access and mobile credentials; and Supra, which specializes in cloud-based electronic lockboxes and scheduling software”, Honeywell said.

On September 4, 2024, it said it had concluded the acquisition of CAES Systems Holdings LLC from private equity firm Advent International for approximately $1.9 billion.

“The acquisition enhances Honeywell's defense technology solutions across land, sea, air and space and is also expected to create favorable tailwinds for growth across Honeywell's Aerospace Technologies business”, Honeywell said.

“CAES expands Honeywell's current defense and space portfolio with scalable offerings that enable Honeywell to both increase production and upgrade positions on critical platforms that include F-35, EA-18G, AMRAAM and GMLRS. Honeywell will also benefit from the ability to introduce its existing offerings on new platforms, such as the Navy Radar (SPY-6) and UAS and C-UAS technologies”.

On September 30, 2024, it said it had sealed the acquisition of Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment business for $1.81 billion.

“Honeywell's full-service solution now provides customers a holistic offering that encompasses natural gas pre-treatment, state-of-the-art liquefaction and digital automation technologies unified under the Honeywell Forge and Experion platforms, as well as the addition of Air Products' coil-wound heat exchangers technology”, Honeywell said.

