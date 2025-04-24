Honeywell Tapped for Argent LNG Export Terminal

Honeywell signed an agreement with Argent LNG to deploy Honeywell's pretreatment solutions at an LNG terminal to be built at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Honeywell International Inc. has signed an agreement with Argent LNG to deploy Honeywell's pretreatment solutions at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to be built at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Honeywell’s LNG pretreatment solutions help remove contaminants from natural gas, enabling facility operators to enhance production and operational efficiency, the company said in a media release. By combining Honeywell’s modular Mercury Removal Unit (MRU), Acid Gas Removal Unit (AGRU), and SeparSIV Unit, operators can effectively eliminate mercury, carbon dioxide, sulfur, water, and heavy hydrocarbons to meet LNG specifications. Furthermore, Honeywell UOP SeparSIV accommodates different feed compositions and has the potential to reduce lifecycle costs by up to 50 percent compared to conventional removal methods, according to the company.

“Argent LNG is committed to delivering clean, secure, and cost-effective energy worldwide. In order to do so, we need to leverage innovative technology and effective pretreatment solutions”, Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG, said. “Honeywell’s proven technology has the potential to help us transform the United States LNG sector and help deliver the LNG the world needs”.

According to the Shell LNG Outlook 2025, global LNG demand is expected to rise 60 percent by 2040. In response, Argent LNG plans its Port Fourchon facility to produce 12 million tons per annum (MMtpa) of LNG, with an expansion potential of up to 25 MMtpa, making it one of the largest LNG export terminals globally. Once operational, Argent LNG will export fuel to Asia, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, Honeywell said.

“Honeywell’s innovative LNG technologies will play a pivotal role in addressing energy security by enabling the large-scale production of LNG in countries around the world, including the United States”, Rajesh Gattupalli, president of Honeywell UOP, said. “Honeywell’s LNG portfolio includes end-to-end solutions that can be customized and adapted based on the needs of our customers".

Honeywell provides LNG solutions that encompass technologies for pretreatment and liquefaction, as well as advanced automation and software tools designed to enhance the efficiency of the entire LNG process. Additionally, Honeywell features modular LNG technology that can be constructed off-site and transported to export facilities, helping to lower risks and speed up construction.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com