Honeywell Modular LNG Tech Selected for Mexican Export Facility

Honeywell International Inc. has been contracted to deliver its modular liquefied natural gas (LNG) pretreatment technology and Integrated Control and Safety Systems (ICSS) for the Amigo LNG S.A. de C.V. export facility in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico.

Honeywell said in a media release that the project, a joint venture between Epcilon LNG LLC and LNG Alliance Pte. Ltd., is targeting optimization of production and advancement of energy development in the region.

Honeywell said its modular pretreatment technology will help guarantee that LNG exported from the new facility complies with industry standards and specifications, while also allowing for quicker installation and simpler expansion. By eliminating impurities from natural gas before the liquefaction process, Honeywell’s technology helps prolong equipment lifespan and avoid unexpected downtime, thereby improving operational efficiency and reliability. The modular solution also minimizes construction-related risks and enhances the speed to market, according to Honeywell.

"By leveraging Honeywell’s advanced and proven modular pre-treatment technology and automation systems, we are streamlining project construction, accelerating project delivery, and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver a superior product to our customers faster", Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance, said. "The Amigo LNG terminal will deliver LNG more competitively to global markets, while reinforcing Mexico’s position in international energy trade, generating local economic value and advancing the global transition to cleaner fuels".

The Amigo LNG export facility is anticipated to commence operations in 2028 and has a capacity to export as much as 7.8 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

"As the global demand for LNG continues to grow, Honeywell is uniquely positioned as a single provider for both modular process technology and automation solutions. This optional integrated approach can help accelerate project timelines and provide production efficiency benefits", Rajesh Gattupalli, president and CEO of Honeywell UOP, said. "This collaboration with LNG Alliance highlights our joint focus on promoting global energy security".

