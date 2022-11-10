HOM and Rovco Form Partnership For Japanese Offshore Wind Market
Horizon Ocean Management (HOM), a JV between Mitsui and Hokutaku, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rovco for through-life subsea asset integrity and balance of plant survey solutions for the Japanese offshore wind market.
The agreement will see both parties work together to analyze the Japanese offshore wind market and develop a better understanding of in-country demand, as well as developing asset integrity programs of work to support the maintenance of critical infrastructure.
HOM was formed in 2021 by Japanese conglomerate Mitsui and Hokutaku, the country’s leading wind turbine maintenance company. It has already established a unique position within the supply chain of the offshore wind industry in Japan.
Rovco and HOM will enter into a joint business development agreement, with a view to strengthening commercial ties and jointly promoting new projects. They aim to build a world-class service model for subsea integrity and survey scopes across offshore wind developments in Japan.
Drawing on Rovco's reputation as a leading provider of technology-focused survey solutions to the global offshore wind sector, the collaboration provides a powerful proposition, offering through-life subsea asset integrity, 3D difference modelling assessments and critical subsea component data analysis for predictive and preventative maintenance to offshore wind projects across Japan, in the operational phase. The partnership also assists in the creation of early operation and maintenance planning regimes for clients, building upon substantial industry know-how.
Leveraging Rovco’s extensive experience gained across the UK and European sectors, the agreement will enable Japan to adopt and benefit from the lessons learned by more developed markets at an early stage. Combined with HOM’s profound understanding of the local market and regulatory requirements, the collaboration will pave the way for expansion across Japan’s coastlines.
The companies have launched a joint proposal to clients for a number of future operations and maintenance projects. The Japanese government last year unveiled ambitious plans for offshore wind expansion, including targets of 10 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and installations of a combined 30 GW to 45 GW by 2040, along with a cost reduction target by industry of 8 to 9 yen/kWh between 2030 and 2035.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Rovco. The Japanese offshore wind sector is rapidly upscaling, and this is an exciting opportunity for us to work alongside Horizon Ocean Management, sharing vital insight into subsea asset integrity best practices, whilst introducing both established and emerging technologies that help capture, interpret and present key infrastructure performance against design criteria and ensuring operational uptime with overall economic benefit to our customers,” said Simon Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Rovco.
“The European offshore wind supply chain has a wealth of marine and subsea experience via its long history in sectors such as Oil & Gas, in order to realise our national offshore wind deployment vision, HOM believe that learning from and working with the leading companies in these more advanced markets will develop and improve Japanese competence earlier, ultimately helping to establish middle to long-term local capability. We identified Rovco as one of the most innovative subsea inspection companies and are delighted to be collaborating with them here in Japan,” added Nobuyuki Takagi, Managing Director of HOM.
Earlier this year, Rovco and its sister company Vaarst completed a successful series B raise to fund global expansion plans, co-led by Legal & General Capital alongside Equinor Ventures. This saw an initial £15.2m raise complete in April, with subsequent further investor contributions taking the total raise to £20.5m.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance At COP27
- China Replaces Alaskan Expensive Crude With Russian Oil
- Climate Projections Point To Dangerous 2.7C Rise By 2100
- Equinor Pushes Back Wisting Investment Decision
- Brookfield Makes $12B Bet Away From Fossil Fuels
- Energy In Crosshairs Of UK Chancellor Plan To Fix Fiscal Hole
- ETAF Collects $1B Energy Transition Funding For Developing Markets
- First Wells Completed For Northern Lights Project
- Saab Seaeye Takes Part in Angolan Rig to Reef Project
- HOM and Rovco Form Partnership For Japanese Offshore Wind Market
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again
- 30 Companies Emit Nearly Half Of Energy Sector Methane
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale
- Marathon Oil Adds More Eagle Ford Assets With $3B Ensign Buy
- Offshore CCS Projects Could Breath New Life Into Gulf Of Mexico
- Vitol Threatens Gas Halt in $1 Billion Standoff With Germany
- COP27: Rich Countries Should Help Pay For Global Warming Elsewhere
- US Offers Bounty For Singaporean Over North Korea Oil Shipments
- ExxonMobil Makes First Angolan Discovery In 18 Years
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well