HollyFrontier Welcomes New EVP, COO

Dallas, Texas-based HollyFrontier Corp. has announced that Timothy Go will join HollyFrontier as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective July 2020. He brings more than 30 years of operating experience serving in executive-level roles at companies in refining and specialty chemicals markets.

Go currently serves as CEO of the general partner of Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. Prior to joining Calumet, he was Vice President, Operations, of Flint Hills Resources LP. He has also held various roles of increasing responsibility in downstream operations during his 18 years at ExxonMobil Corp.

“We are excited that Tim will be joining our executive leadership team,” said Michael Jennings, Chief Executive Officer and President of HollyFrontier. “Tim’s focus on operational execution and excellence across our U.S. refining system and his track record of business improvement and value creation will help to advance our business strategies as we build for the future. We look forward to Tim’s arrival in July.”

HollyFrontier is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that owns and operates refineries in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states.

