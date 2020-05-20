HollyFrontier Announces Executive Changes

According to a company statement, HollyFrontier Corp.’s Mark A. Plake will step down from his role as President, HollyFrontier Lubricants & Specialties, on June 1, 2020 and will retire from the company on Dec. 31 after 21 years of service. From June 1 to Dec. 31, Plake will serve in an advisory role and assist with the transition of his current duties.

Bruce A. Lerner will join HollyFrontier as President, HollyFrontier Lubricants & Specialties effective June 1. Lerner was President and Chief Executive Officer of PeroxyChem LLC from March 2014 to February 2020 and Vice President & Global Business Director, FMC Peroxygens of FMC Corporation from February 2007 to February 2014 when the business unit was divested to become PeroxyChem.

“On behalf of HollyFrontier, I want to congratulate Mark on his successful career at HollyFrontier. We wish him the best in retirement,” said Michael Jennings, CEO and President of HollyFrontier. “We are excited to have Bruce join our executive leadership team. We look forward to his experience and leadership as we continue working to grow the scale and profitability of our lubricants and specialties business.”

Dallas, Texas-based HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. The company also produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries.

