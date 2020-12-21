Holiday Travel Might Offer 2021 Oil Demand Preview

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

Citing the need to curb the spread of COVID-19, government officials have spent much of this year advising the general public to avoid social gatherings and travel. Many Americans will likely continue to follow such guidance during the holidays by not taking road trips or flights to visit family and friends. In fact, the American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted earlier this month that holiday car travel and air travel will drop this year by at least 25 percent and nearly 60 percent, respectively.

To be sure, Americans’ love of mobility and their affinity for socializing run deep – not to mention “COVID fatigue” and the desire to do “normal” things again. How accurately U.S. holiday travel forecasts align with actual figures remains to be seen, but one of Rigzone’s oil market prognosticators contends that pending data on the number of cars hitting the road and planes taking to the skies will provide clues on oil demand for the coming year. Read on for his explanation, along with other insights about what to watch this week on oil markets.

Jamie Webster, Senior Director, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Center for Energy Impact: Going into the holiday season the question will continue to be focused on demand and how many families are traveling to gather for the holidays and how many will hew to many policymakers’ guidelines to stay put. Flight statistics will be key over the holidays given that is the major fuel sector that will be depressed the longest as we emerge into a post-COVID world. The number of flights may give a sense of how much pent-up demand there will be to meet in 2021. BCG’s Shutdown Oil Demand Index has risen steadily over the last few weeks due to increased shutdowns in Europe and parts of the U.S.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst, Investing.com: More comedy in WTI bull pricing and probably a mini-crash after that.

Andrew Goldstein, President, Atlas Commodities LLC: I would look for WTI crude oil to test the $50 level, which we haven’t seen since the end of February 2020. With demand increasing, but not near 2019 levels, there is much uncertainty within the market.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice leader with Valuescope, Inc.: As we move into year-end, the inconsistencies around how the energy complex will be deemed ESG and sustainability-compliant will accelerate. Just look at this headline in the Financial Times, where the demand for copper is highlighted as part of a green agenda: “Surge in sustainable energy projects sends metal to $8,000 for first time since 2013.” How is scraping copper out of the ground part of a green or sustainable energy future?

Phil Kangas, US Partner-in-Charge, Energy Advisory, Natural Resources and Mining, Grant Thornton LLP: WTI and Brent price resilience will be something to watch during the uncertainty of the initial vaccination distribution period. Vaccinations are now being rolled out on a worldwide scale. Priority vaccinations during the initial weeks will rightfully target those most at risk (elderly, health care workers, those with underlying health issues). Notably, however, these populations have minimal effect on oil demand. At the same time, vaccine optimism, virus fatigue and the draw of family holiday celebrations may combine for reduced vigilance for preventative measures. Further lockdowns may still yet be part of early 2021 as another surge of cases will follow. Potential lockdown measures were a key factor for OPEC’s (recent) reduced demand forecast …, so we will want to watch how behavioral choices signal this predicted outcome.

