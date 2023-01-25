Higher Volumes Bump Baker Hughes' Revenues In Q4

Baker Hughes saw its quarterly revenues edge up 8 percent year-on-year on the back of record orders in the fourth quarter.

Baker Hughes posted quarterly revenue of $5.9 billion, an increase of 10 percent over the previous quarter and some 8 percent over the corresponding quarter in the previous year. The increase was driven by higher volumes in the company’s OFSE and IET businesses.

“We were very pleased to end 2022 with solid momentum across our two business segments. In the fourth quarter, we saw continued margin improvement in our OFSE business and an extremely strong level of orders for IET, which was driven by multiple awards across different end markets. 2022 was an important year for Baker Hughes on a number of fronts."

"Most notably, we took a large step forward in reshaping the company as we announced a formal restructuring and re-segmentation of Baker Hughes into two business segments. This kicked off a major transformation effort across the organization, including key executive management changes, which will fundamentally improve the way the company operates,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman and chief executive officer.

The company received a record number of orders in the fourth quarter of 2022, amounting to $8.0 billion, up 32 percent sequentially and up 20 percent year-on-year. Adjusted net income also jumped compared to the previous quarter and the corresponding one in 2021, reaching $381 million, up 44 percent and 70 percent, respectively.

“In 2023, the global economy is expected to experience some challenges under the weight of inflationary pressures and tightening monetary conditions. Despite recessionary pressures in some of the world’s largest economies, we maintain a positive outlook for the energy sector, given supply shortages appear likely to persist."

"With years of underinvestment now being amplified by recent geopolitical factors, global spare capacity for oil and gas has deteriorated and will likely require years of investment growth to meet forecasted future demand.”

“Given this macro backdrop, Baker Hughes is intensely focused on four key areas in 2023 in order to drive future value for shareholders. First, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities that are building across both business segments."

"Second, we remain focused on optimizing our corporate structure and transforming the Baker Hughes organization to drive improvements in our margin and returns profile. Third, we continue to develop our portfolio of new energy technologies."

"Fourth, we will continue to focus on all these initiatives and generating strong free cash flow and returning 60 to 80% of this free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of dividends and opportunistic share buybacks,” Simonelli added.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com