High Volatility Frustrates USA Efforts to Refill Oil Reserves
One of the biggest roadblocks to refilling the US emergency oil reserve: Price volatility.
The Energy Department last week rejected all offers to replenish the stockpile, citing among other factors that the proposals were too expensive. But some traders who made offers said the length of the sale window — nearly 2 weeks, compared with about 48 hours for most crude tenders — left them open to big market swings. Had they priced their crude too low, they might have left money on the table, they said, asking not to be named discussing confidential matters.
During the Energy Department’s offer window, US crude futures traded in a massive $9 range. That kind of volatility stands to frustrate efforts to refill the reserve after stocks depleted last year. While the Biden administration would like to buy oil for much less than the $102-a-barrel price at which it sold last year, market conditions may not be conducive — effectively spoiling the White House’s plan to “buy low, sell high.”
--With assistance from Ari Natter.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- Scotland First Minister Sees Clear Imperative to Accelerate Clean Energy
- Lukoil Sells Italian Refinery To Trafigura-Backed Firm
- Altera Emerges From Chapter 11 Enabling Petrojarl Knarr FPSO Deal
- China Covid Policy Causes Domestic Air Travel to Yoyo
- Transocean Raising $500M To Fund Part Of Its 8th-Gen Drillship
- Kuwait to Send Europe 5 Times More Diesel
- No Smooth Sailing For Global Oil Markets In 2023
- Baker Hughes Picks New EVP Of Industrial & Energy Technology
- Maritime Industry Gets SpaceX's Starlink Internet Coverage
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- GoT Star Says Life on a Rig is Incredibly Unforgiving
- Alaska Lease Sale Generates 1 Bid
- BP to Invest $7B in Gulf of Mexico Business by 2025
- Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits
- Transocean Scores $488 Million Worth Of Deals
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves
- U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast