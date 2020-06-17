Hess Ranked Top Energy Company in BCC List

Hess Corporation has been recognized as the top energy company on 3BL Media's latest 100 Best Corporate Citizens list.

Hess Corporation has been recognized as the top energy company on 3BL Media’s latest 100 Best Corporate Citizens list.

The company placed ninth overall in the ranking, which evaluates the largest public U.S. companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance. Hess has been named on the list for 13 consecutive years.

“Our longstanding commitment to sustainability supports our purpose to be the world’s most trusted energy partner,” John Hess, the chief executive officer of Hess Corporation, said in a company statement.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in our industry for the quality of our environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure,” he added.

Hess was one of five energy companies which made the 2020 list. The others, in order, were ConocoPhillips, which placed 24th overall, Sempra Energy, which placed 61st, CMS Energy, which placed 95th and Eversource Energy, which placed 100th. Owens Corning was crowned first in the overall list, with Citi in second and General Mills in third.

“This is a decisive decade to achieve global climate and societal goals, while rebuilding an inclusive and resilient economy in the era of Covid-19,” Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media, said in a company statement.

“Corporate leadership on ESG topics is absolutely critical to a sustainable future and so is transparency,” he added.

3BL Media develops the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking in partnership with Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ESG. All data and information considered for the ranking must be publicly available through corporate websites, financial filings, policies, reports and reputable third-party sources, including CDP, GRI and the U.S. EPA.

This year’s ranking considered 141 ESG factors across eight pillars; climate change, employee relations, environment, ESG performance, financial, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society. No factors related to Covid-19 responses were included.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com