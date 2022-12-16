Hess Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For First Time

Hess Corporation has for the first time been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Oil and gas company Hess Corporation has earned a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the 13th consecutive year and for the first time has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World).

DJSI World comprises global sustainability leaders identified by S&P Global through its Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Only the most sustainable companies are considered each year for DJSI membership. This year, Hess is the only North American oil and gas company listed on DJSI World and one of only three North American oil and gas companies included in DJSI North America.

In addition, Newsweek just published its fourth annual ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies and once again included Hess.

Of the 500 companies on the 2023 list, Hess is the highest ranked oil and gas producer. The ranking is based on an analysis of 2,000 public companies with U.S. headquarters by a research firm using an independent survey and publicly available environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) performance indicators.

“We are honored to be recognized for delivering industry leading ESG performance and disclosure,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President for the Environment, Health, and Safety at Hess.

“Hess will continue to be guided by our longstanding commitment to sustainability as we help to meet the world’s growing need for affordable, reliable and cleaner energy,” he added.

