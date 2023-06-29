Hess' Midstream Unit Redeems $100MM Shares

Hess Midstream said it is boosting shareholder returns with the repurchase of $100 million Class B units.

Hess Midstream LP has said it is boosting shareholder returns with the repurchase of $100 million Class B units from its sponsor companies.

A definitive deal has been signed for the reacquisition of over 3.35 million shares by its subsidiary Hess Midstream Operations LP from Hess Corp. and Global Infrastructure Partners, Hess Midstream LP said in a press release Tuesday.

“We continue to execute a unique and differentiated financial strategy, prioritizing consistent and ongoing return of capital to shareholders”, Hess Midstream LP chief financial officer Jonathan Stein said in the announcement. “The unit repurchase transaction is expected to provide immediate accretion to our shareholders.”

It had declared a cash distribution of $0.5851 per Class A unit for the first quarter, up 2.7 percent from the prior quarter. Hess Midstream LP has set a five percent target annual distribution growth through 2025 starting with this new rate, it said April 24.

“Following this unit repurchase, we expect to continue to have more than $1 billion of financial flexibility through 2025 that can be used to support potential incremental unit repurchases”, Stein added in Tuesday’s announcement.

The redemption “is expected to result in increased distributable cash flow per Class A share providing capacity for incremental distribution growth above Hess Midstream’s annual distribution target of at least 5% through 2025, consistent with Hess Midstream’s return of capital framework”, the media statement added.

Expected to close June 29, the agreement would raise public ownership of Hess Midstream LP to about 24 percent. The repurchase volume is equivalent to 1.4 percent of Hess Midstream Operations LP, the statement said.

Hess Midstream LP expects to fund the reacquisition through borrowings.

It had already completed the redemption of $100 million Class B shares in March.

In May Hess Midstream LP announced a public offering of 11.1 million Class A shares at $27 per unit. The placement is projected to conclude May 19 with $300 million in gross proceeds, it said May 16.

Hess Midstream LP had $142.2 million in free cash flow adjusted for non-recurring costs in the first quarter, when it made net earnings of $0.47 per Class A share after deductions for non-controlling interests, according to its performance report April 26.

It projects $600-640 million in net profit and $815-855 in distributable cash flow for 2023. It plans to spend $225 million in capital expenditure for the year.

In the first quarter, its throughput volumes rose seven percent for gas processing and six percent for gas gathering compared to the corresponding 2022 period. Hess Midstream LP’s water gathering volumes also increased 10 percent in January-March 2023. But its crude oil gathering and terminaling weakened eight percent and four percent respectively in throughput volumes.

Hess Midstream LP opened at $30.33 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, up from the previous close of $30.2, following Tuesday’s shares repurchase announcement.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com