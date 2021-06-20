Hess Makes Multi-million dollar Houston Education Investment

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has announced that it is making $9 million investment in education in Houston's underserved communities.

The investment will be made over the next three years as part of the company’s Learning for Life Partnership to fund educational programs and support services for children in three economically disadvantaged communities in Houston that are part of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Complete Communities Initiative. Employees will also volunteer time and expertise to support the programs, Hess noted.

The company said its Learning for Life Partnership will benefit approximately 22 schools and more than 13,000 children from pre-K through elementary, middle, and high school in Houston’s Third Ward, Magnolia Park-Manchester, and Second Ward Complete Communities neighborhoods. The partnership will fund STEM equipment and curricula, teacher training, computer equipment, mentorship programs, accreditation initiatives, career life guidance counseling, and other support, according to Hess. It will also provide full scholarships for nine high school seniors each year to pursue a college degree or vocational certification and support work-study programs at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University in the Third Ward.

Hess said the partnership expands the scope and reach of its LEAP (Learn, Engage, Advance, Persevere) educational program, which has seen a $7.4 million investment over the last eight years to support students in the Magnolia Park and Second Ward neighborhoods.

“Our company has a proud history of social investment programs that make a positive and lasting impact on the communities where we operate,” John B. Hess, Hess’ chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“In partnership with Mayor Turner’s initiative, we are delighted to expand our commitment to provide children in the neighborhoods adjacent to Hess Tower in downtown Houston with the academic and social resources they need to reach their full potential,” he added.

Greg Hill, Hess’ president and chief operating officer, said, “all children deserve an opportunity to pursue their dreams”.

“With this partnership, we are supporting the needs of underserved children at every level of their development,” he added.

In February this year, Hess announced that it was donating $1 million to the Houston Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund and $1 million to the Houston Food Bank following a severe winter storm. The company also said it would match donations made by employees through its matching gift program.

Hess describes itself as a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The business was crowned the top ranked energy company in 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 list last month, coming in 35th overall with a score of 77.95.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com