Hess Makes 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has been named on 3BL Media’s 2022 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, which evaluates the largest public U.S. companies on environmental, social and governance transparency and performance.

The company was the only energy business on the list this year, ranking in 38th place with an overall weighted score of 78.79. Hess Corporation highlighted that this is the 15th consecutive year it has made it onto the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens list. Owens Corning was ranked in first place this year, with an overall weighted score of 91.88, while PepsiCo Inc came in second place, with a score of 91.01, and Apple Co placed third with a score of 90.65.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a leader for the quality of our environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure,” Hess Corporation CEO John Hess said in a company statement.

“As we continue to help meet the world’s growing need for affordable, reliable and secure energy, our company will be guided by our longstanding commitment to sustainability,” Hess added in the statement.

Following the publication of this year’s list, Dave Armon, the CEO of 3BL Media, said, “achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business”.

“The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions,” he added.

According to 3BL Media, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 ESG factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions, 3BL Media highlights.

As part of the ranking, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG using a methodology developed by 3BL Media, the company outlines. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens, 3BL Media notes.

Hess Corporation describes itself as a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company notes on its website that its purpose is to be the world’s most trusted energy partner.

Hess’ website highlights that the company has an “industry-leading” position in a key U.S. shale play -- the Bakken in North Dakota. Hess is also one of the largest producers in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and a key natural gas producer and supplier to Peninsular Malaysia and Thailand, its site notes, adding that the business is engaged in exploration and development activities offshore Guyana.

