Hess Gets Top Marks on HRC Corporate Equality Index

Hess Corporation has been recognized as one of the best places to work for the members of the LGBTQ+ community and scored 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Corporate Equality Index for 2022.

The company has also earned its spot on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to achieving or adopting best-in-class statistics or policies and to transparency in gender-data reporting.

Looking at the vast oil and gas industry, Hess is still only one of five companies within the oil and gas producers circle to be named by the HRC as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+. Additionally, it is the only US-based oil and gas producer to be included in the Bloomberg GEI for gender equality.

The HRC’s Corporate Equality Index is considered the foremost U.S. benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The index includes 1,271 U.S.-based companies, more than half of which have global operations.

Bloomberg’s GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index tracking the performance of public companies across all sectors in 45 countries and regions that are committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

“Hess has a longstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which we believe creates value for all of our stakeholders and improves performance,” said Tiffanie McDonald, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Hess. “This recognition acknowledges that commitment and the progress we continue to make in fostering an inclusive workplace that enables everyone to thrive.”

HRC’s report notes that despite the uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CEI-rated businesses followed through on their commitments to LGBTQ community engagement throughout the year by participating in both virtual and in-person events.

Bloomberg Chairman, Peter T. Grauer noted in a letter that Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) is now in its seventh reporting cycle. More than 550 global companies have contributed their data to Bloomberg for publication and 2022 GEI consideration. For the first time this year, companies domiciled in Colombia, Peru, Pakistan, and Uruguay have reported gender-related data.

The resulting 2022 GEI represents 418 global companies spanning 11 sectors, headquartered across 45 countries and regions, Grauer said.

