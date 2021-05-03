Hess Divests Acreage in North Dakota
Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) has sold its Little Knife and Murphy Creek acreage interests in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota to Enerplus Corp. (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) for a total consideration of $312 million, Hess reported Friday.
The deal is effective March 1, 2021, Hess noted in a written statement.
“The Bakken is a core asset in our company’s portfolio,” remarked Hess CEO John Hess. “Sale of the Little Knife and Murphy Creek acreage – the majority of which we were not planning to drill before 2026 – brings material value forward and further strengthens our cash and liquidity position.”
When on April 8, 2021, it announced its plan to acquire the 78,700 net acres in Dunn County, N.D., Enerplus pointed out that it would add 110 net tier one undrilled locations (77% operated). Moreover, it stated the additional, largely contiguous Williston Basin acreage will extend its development drilling inventory by two to three years based on tier one conditions.
“These assets are a strong strategic and operational fit for Enerplus, further extending our high-return Bakken drilling inventory,” Enerplus President and CEO Ian C. Dundas remarked in the April 8 statement. “The addition of this tier one resource into our development plan is expected to generate strong financial returns and enhance our free cash flow growth. In connection with the acquisition, we have highlighted a five-year outlook with projected cumulative free cash flow of between $1.2 to $1.8 billion between 2021 and 2025, assuming US$50 to $55 per barrel WTI.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- Trelleborg Sells Norway Oil Operation
- Aker Solutions Wins e-Fuel Plant FEED Deal
- Offshore China Well Contract Goes to AGR
- EQNR Closes $900MM Bakken Sale
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought
- Vitol to Buy Permian Acreage from Hunt
- Shale Gas Exec Criticizes Vague Climate Pledges
- Oil Demand in India Drops
- Chevron Posts Bumper Cash Flow
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- Saudi in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Energy Co
- Trelleborg Sells Norway Oil Operation
- McDermott Bags Michelin FEED Deal
- Aker Solutions Wins e-Fuel Plant FEED Deal
- Valaris Looks Forward to Soon Emerging from Chapter 11
- Aramco Weighing Sale of Stake in NatGas Pipelines
- BP Starts Up Raven
- Exxon Strikes More Oil Offshore Guyana
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- GOM Vessel Incident Declared Major Marine Casualty
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- USA Selling up to 9MM Barrels from Reserve
- Lift Vessel Capsizes in Gulf of Mexico