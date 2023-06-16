Henry Hub Stays Insulated from Europe Price Changes

The Henry Hub gas price has stayed relatively insulated from price changes in Europe, Rystad Energy Analyst Lu Ming Pang highlighted.

The Henry Hub gas price has stayed relatively insulated from price changes in Europe, Rystad Energy Analyst Lu Ming Pang highlighted in a market update sent to Rigzone this morning.

Although the Dutch Title Transfer Facility gas price hit $14.10 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) on June 15, “following a rally in the past two weeks from $7.90 on May 31”, and Asian Spot LNG prices for August increased to $12.59 per MMBtu, Henry Hub remained at $2.41 as of June 15, the Rystad analyst outlined in the update.

“The U.S. continues to remain insulated, with Henry Hub prices at $2.41 per MMBtu as of the time of writing on June 15, as compared to $2.23 per MMBtu on June 6 in our previous report,” Pang stated in the update.

“Strong storage and supply fundamentals remain at play in the U.S., continuing to keep prices suppressed,” Pang added.

In the update, Pang pointed out that storage levels were at 2,550 billion cubic feet (Bcf) as of June 2, which the analyst noted is 16 percent higher than the five-year average and 28 percent higher than during the same period last year. Injections were at 104 Bcf as of June 2, Pang highlighted in the update, adding that this figure is four percent higher than the five-year average and five percent higher than during the same period last year.

“The weather in the U.S. is expected to generally be slightly colder than normal until the last week of June, when it is expected to be warmer than normal,” Pang said in the update.

“Feedgas into U.S. liquefaction sites dipped to 10.39 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd) as of June 13, which is the second consecutive week since feedgas levels dropped below 12 Bcfd for the first time on June 2. This is on the back of Sabine Pass LNG starting planned maintenance on two out of six trains this month, when feedgas was observed to fall below 4 Bcfd mark on June 1,” Pang added.

“With reduced demand in feedgas, high storage levels, and relatively mild weather, fundamentals in the U.S. are not expected to change,” Pang went on to state.

In a previous market update sent to Rigzone on June 7, Pang stated that U.S. Henry Hub prices “remain deflated at $2.23 per MMBtu at the time of writing on June 6, lower than the $2.30 per MMBtu quoted in last week’s report”.

“This maintains the downward trajectory of prices since the highs observed in 2022, with strong supply and storage fundamentals effectively suppressing Henry Hub prices, even into the summer injection season,” Pang added.

In that update, Pang highlighted that storage levels increased to 2,446 Bcf as of May 26, which the analyst revealed was 17 percent higher than the five-year average and 29 percent more than during the same period last year. Pang noted in that update that the injection of 110 Bcf was 10 percent higher than the five-year average injection and higher than the 82 Bcf injection last year.

“Feedgas into U.S. liquefaction was at 11.29 Bcfd on June 4, and typically averaged about 12.36 Bcfd in May,” Pang said in the earlier June update.

“Sabine Pass LNG contributed to this decline, which had feedgas fall to 3.1 Bcfd on June 4, below the typical average of 4.6 Bcfd seen in May. This was the fourth consecutive day, starting on June 1, where feedgas fell below 4.0 Bcfd, suggesting ongoing maintenance,” Pang added.

At the time of writing, the Henry Hub price is trading at $2.55 per MMBtu. The commodity’s highest close in 2023, so far, was seen on January 4, at $4.17 per MMBtu, and its lowest close in 2023, so far, was seen on March 29, at $1.99 per MMBtu.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com