Henry Hub Continues Volatile Streak

The Henry Hub benchmark continued its volatile streak last week as market participants struggled to deal with a myriad of factors influencing balances this winter.

That’s what Rystad Energy Analyst Ade Allen said in a market note sent to Rigzone earlier this week, adding that prompt month Henry Hub prices settled at 6.58/MMbtu on Monday, which Allen highlighted was 5.48 percent higher than last Friday’s settlement.

“It’s been a mild start to winter, reflected in the latest EIA storage data and a winter uptick in prices yet to materialize,” Allen said in the note.

“However, this past weekend that narrative changed when both short-term weather models indicated above-normal winter temperatures in the forecast, providing a bullish catalyst for prices,” the analyst added.

In the short term, prices look destined to climb if the forecasted cold weather comes to fruition, Allen stated.

“Demand is set to increase significantly in the coming weeks as winter weather finally impacts the market,” Allen said in the note.

“Residential and commercial demand is yet to see the winter uptick we expected due to milder temperatures across the country, especially in the South-Central region. Milder temperatures in the South-Central region have prevented gas for power demand from increasing substantially, but mother nature could change this dynamic over the next few weeks,” Allen added.

In the note, Allen highlighted that a “critical fundamental piece of the demand equation is the lack of Freeport volumes and the restart timeline”.

“The recently announced checklist of restart requirements from regulatory agencies has added to speculation that the timeline could potentially shift again,” Allen warned.

Back in November, Freeport LNG Development L.P. provided an update on the ongoing reconstruction and resumption of operations at its natural gas liquefaction and LNG export facility. In a statement posted on its website, the company noted that, as of November 14, the reconstruction work necessary to commence initial operations, including utilization of all three liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks and one dock, was approximately 90 percent complete. All reconstruction work was anticipated to be completed by the end of November and initial production was targeted for mid-December, Freeport outlined at the time.

It is expected that approximately two billion cubic feet per day of production will be achieved in January 2023, according to Freeport’s November statement, which noted that full production utilizing both docks remains anticipated to commence in March 2023.

Rigzone asked Freeport on Friday if it had any updates on the restart of its LNG facility. At the time of writing, the company has not yet responded to Rigzone.

At the time of writing, the Henry Hub price was trading at $6.59/MMbtu. The commodity closed at near $10/MMbtu back in August, before dropping to under $5/MMbtu in October and rising above $7.2/MMbtu last month.

