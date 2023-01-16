Helix Pins Down Glomar Wave OSV On A Three-Year Deal
Robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Helix Robotics Solutions, has found a perfect fit for its activities in the offshore renewables and oil and gas sectors.
The company has secured the services of the DP2 offshore support vessel (OSV) Glomar Wave, under a three-year charter agreement with two years of options. The vessel will be deployed on a range of tasks in both sectors, the offshore renewables and oil and gas.
The Glomar Wave, a DP2 217-foot multi-role vessel, can be configured with one or two state-of-the art Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Helix’s new in-house designed and custom-built IROV boulder and debris clearance tool. The purpose-built vessel, equipped with a 25Te crane, is expected to operate across energy sectors supporting Helix’s new and existing clients in a variety of roles.
The Glomar Wave is able to provide site clearance (UXO identification and disposal/Boulder removal), subsea ROV asset inspection & pipeline/cable survey, accommodation SPS 60 (in combination with Walk to Work Gangway System), as well as site survey.
The addition of this long-term charter vessel fitted with Helix’s assets expands the company’s capabilities to be better positioned to support its clients in developing and maintaining offshore assets across multiple energy sectors.
The charter deal for Glomar Wave, follows only a month after the company purchased three additional subsea tools for trenching and boulder clearance ploughing operations globally.
As part of the recent asset investment, Helix Robotics acquired two SMD model Q1400 subsea trenchers, each capable of jetting and mechanical cutting trenching.
In addition, Helix added an OSBIT model PLP240 boulder and seabed preparation plough for use in boulder clearance, pre-cutting and backfill modes. The new assets have been renamed T1400-1 and T1400-2 and i-Plough to align with other Helix subsea assets.
Helix is committed to supporting the responsible transition from a carbon-based economy. Integrating these new assets expands the company’s offshore wind and power generation and distribution industry service offerings globally, specifically focusing on our U.S. and Asia Pacific operations.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- New Green Freeports Expected to Create 75,000 Jobs
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
- What Will Be the Top Theme for Oil and Gas in 2023?
- EU Approves $1.2Bn Scheme For Danish CCS Technology
- Chevron Expands Venezuelan Crude Sales to Other Oil Refiners
- Land Rig Activity In Key Regions Set To Rise In 2023
- Canada Adds Another 38 Rigs
- TotalEnergies Gives $1Bn Go-Ahead For Lapa South-West Project
- Kremlin Revenue Under Pressure as Crude Price Falls on Sanctions
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
- Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023