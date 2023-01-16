Helix Pins Down Glomar Wave OSV On A Three-Year Deal

Helix Robotics Solutions has secured the services of DP2 OSV Glomar Wave for a three-year period with options.

Robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Helix Robotics Solutions, has found a perfect fit for its activities in the offshore renewables and oil and gas sectors.

The company has secured the services of the DP2 offshore support vessel (OSV) Glomar Wave, under a three-year charter agreement with two years of options. The vessel will be deployed on a range of tasks in both sectors, the offshore renewables and oil and gas.

The Glomar Wave, a DP2 217-foot multi-role vessel, can be configured with one or two state-of-the art Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Helix’s new in-house designed and custom-built IROV boulder and debris clearance tool. The purpose-built vessel, equipped with a 25Te crane, is expected to operate across energy sectors supporting Helix’s new and existing clients in a variety of roles.

The Glomar Wave is able to provide site clearance (UXO identification and disposal/Boulder removal), subsea ROV asset inspection & pipeline/cable survey, accommodation SPS 60 (in combination with Walk to Work Gangway System), as well as site survey.

The addition of this long-term charter vessel fitted with Helix’s assets expands the company’s capabilities to be better positioned to support its clients in developing and maintaining offshore assets across multiple energy sectors.

The charter deal for Glomar Wave, follows only a month after the company purchased three additional subsea tools for trenching and boulder clearance ploughing operations globally.

As part of the recent asset investment, Helix Robotics acquired two SMD model Q1400 subsea trenchers, each capable of jetting and mechanical cutting trenching.

In addition, Helix added an OSBIT model PLP240 boulder and seabed preparation plough for use in boulder clearance, pre-cutting and backfill modes. The new assets have been renamed T1400-1 and T1400-2 and i-Plough to align with other Helix subsea assets.

Helix is committed to supporting the responsible transition from a carbon-based economy. Integrating these new assets expands the company’s offshore wind and power generation and distribution industry service offerings globally, specifically focusing on our U.S. and Asia Pacific operations.

